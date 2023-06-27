The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly reduced the meeting frequency of its boards and commissions from monthly to quarterly after adopting an ordinance Thursday night.

Assemblymember Tammie Wilson, who co-sponsored the ordinance, said her intent was driven by a goal to reduce cost and strain on staffing “while still being efficient.”

