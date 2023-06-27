The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly reduced the meeting frequency of its boards and commissions from monthly to quarterly after adopting an ordinance Thursday night.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson, who co-sponsored the ordinance, said her intent was driven by a goal to reduce cost and strain on staffing “while still being efficient.”
“[Boards and commissions] are one of the things that take a lot of our time from our staff members, which include legal, clerks and other departments,” Wilson said.
The ordinance will impact 18 commissions and boards, which have 118 members total.
Some boards, such as the Carlson Center Advisory Board have a narrow scope, while others, such as the parks and recreation commission and animal control commission, deal with larger issues.
The borough planning commission, platting board and the Assembly’s finance committee and committee of the whole would not be affected by the ordinance.
Wilson said the ordinance will not prevent a board or commission meeting more often “but they would have to go to the mayor or the Assembly.”
Not every commission or board meets monthly. Some meet quarterly or as needed.
Likewise if the mayor or Assembly introduced an ordinance requiring additional input, it could be referred to a specific board or commission for additional input.
“I think this still allows our boards and commissions to be very effective,” Wilson said.
Borough Clerk April Trickey said her office will adhere pretty close to the commissions’ established scheduled times and days.
“People are already used to meeting at a certain time and day of the month,” Trickey said. “We would try to keep on that same schedule unless something came up for some reason that required urgency.”
Trickey added that two of her deputy clerks spend on average 280 to 310 hours of overtime annually assigned to the various boards and commissions.
The ordinance didn’t sit well with several members of the Chena Riverfront Commission. Commissioners individually testified that being limited to quarterly meetings would negatively impact their ongoing tasks and feedback on projects benefiting the Chena River.
“Reducing meetings to four times a year would not give the commission adequate time to review plans that come before the Assembly that concern our purview,” said Annette Freiburger, who chairs the Chena Riverfront Commission.
The commission is a joint borough and city of Fairbanks advisory body that offers advice and guidance on topics such as use of riverfront properties, zoning, projects impacting the river and safety on and around the river.
One of the recent projects included the new Chena River safety signs along the river. She added updates are coming up for 10-year Chena Riverfront Plan, which require intensive discussion.
“Projects such as these would not be possible without regular meetings and discussion,” Freiburger said.
She added there could be possible delays in zoning requests, since the commission provides insight on those issues, such as erosion control and water protection overlays.
Chena Riverfront commissioners asked their board to be excluded from the meeting limitations, at least in part until the city of Fairbanks could be consulted.
Robert Henszey, a commissioner since 2011, said the reduction to quarterly meetings “will likely render the Chena Riverfront Commission responsibility for providing input to the borough ineffective.”
Wilson noted that if the new meeting schedules don’t work, a future Assembly can change the provisions back, but reiterated the need to reduce strain on staff. She added it might be impractical to provide exemptions to some commissions over others
“I’m hesitant to pick and choose some commissions over others because they are all important,” Wilson said. “Let’s give this a chance before we start exempting commissions.”
Assemblymember Lojewski, the presiding officer, entertained granting the riverfront commission an exemption based on the testimony and its joint status with the city of Fairbanks
“The city of Fairbanks plays an important role in this commission and it makes it uniquely different from other boards and commissions,” Lojewski said. “We’ve done some things in the past as the Assembly and there has been blowback … when something involves the neighboring cities, I personally want to tread a little more lightly and offer a little more respect.”
The Assembly ultimately voted down the call to exempt the riverfront commission.
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher favored the changes, noting the overtime for clerks alone was cause for concern.
“This ordinance gives all the flexibility for when we need to have meetings to call them,” Fletcher said. “It also gives our administration more flexibility to not have a meeting when one isn’t required.”
Assemblymember Brett Rotermund added while he understands hesitancy over change, he called the staffing shortage and morale concerns a critical issue that need to be resolved.
The Assembly voted 6-2 to approve the ordinance, with Assemblymembers David Guttenberg and Kristan Kelly voting no.
Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall was absent.
“This might be a very good thing, but my concern is that … we are organizing their schedules without their feedback,” Guttenberg said, adding that commissions and boards are made up of volunteers. “There are a lot of things in this town that are based on volunteer work … I think we should give them (commissioners/board members) the respect due them to have some input on this before we make some changes.”