Frank Richards, president of the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation, provided an update on the Alaska Liquefied Natural Gas Line project to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly during a Thursday work session.
The Legislature established the corporation in 2014 in order to research and develop access to North Slope natural gas resources and bring them to Fairbanks North Star Borough and Southcentral Alaska.
“Cook Inlet was on a steep decline at the time,” Richards said.
Development of a gas line from Prudhoe Bay to Fairbanks, then to Anchorage, was the corporation’s main charge at the time, Richards said.
Since then, the corporation’s strategy has adjusted to make the project more appealing to international customers, particularly Asian markets.
“The project is environmentally friendly because it would replace coal-fire plants primarily in the Asian markets,” Richards said. “We’ll be removing a tremendous amount of carbon dioxide from the effluent streams.”
To date, natural gas production and use has been confined to the North Slope.
Part of the process includes construction of a carbon capture plant that would remove carbon dioxide and sequester it back into the Prudhoe gas reservoirs.
The line would run from Prudhoe Bay to Livengood, cross the Minto area, follow the railroad and Parks Highway, running near Nenana, Healy and down to Nikiski, where it would hit a liquefaction plant to turn natural gas into LNG.
“Along the route, gas will be available to Alaskans through interconnection points,” Richards said. “Fairbanks would certainly have that opportunity, along with mining or other resource development opportunities that need energy at significant lower costs.”
Fairbanks lateral line a separate project
Richards said the original plan envisioned just Alaska needs, including a lateral line leading to Fairbanks.
Richards called the lateral line an independent project, with its own cost estimates and environmental impact statement and right-of-way agreements.
“It’s not part of the Alaska LNG project, but we own both projects,” Richards said. He added private companies have expressed interest in building out the project.
“There would be gas available, but another entity would have to construct it,” Richards said.
Nikiski was selected for the LNG plant from 80 sites due to its relatively ice-free location and access to year-round shipments. Nikiksi, Richards said, has a history of oil and gas production along with existing infrastructure.
Funding
The planned 807-mile gasline project, Richards said, received in 2020 all federal authorization needed to construct the project. The Fairbanks lateral line has also been permitted.
Now it just needs funding and capitalization.
“The ADGC and the state currently own the project,” Richards said. “We are looking to bring on private partners with their capital and expertise to be able to take on ownership.”
The AGDC projected the project would cost $38.7 billion based on 2014 estimates. Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski asked if the cost had been updated for inflation.
Richards said the pricing model hasn’t been updated for inflation or higher interest rates.
The state would reserve up to a 25% ownership stake if it elected to do so.
The estimate for the Fairbanks lateral was around $139 million, including a $1 million interconnection.
The North Slope carbon capture plant means AGDC can take advantage of tax credits that benefit such plans.
“We would be removing 7 million tons of carbon dioxide from the stream, and that equates to $600 million a year of tax credits afforded to this project by the U.S. government,” Richards said.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson wondered whether ADGC already had gas contracts or if the plan hoped to entice investors.
“Is this a plan without contracts?” Wilson asked.
Richards said the corporation has been working with ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil and Hilcorp on securing contracts. Previous contracts with BP and ExxonMobil had lapsed.
“Currently there are no gas supply contracts in place,” Richards said.
Wilson also asked about potential private property impacts when the project approaches a land acquisition stage.
“We try the best we can to look for easements through private land and not directly through a particular parcel or someone’s house,” Richards said. “We wanted to be aware this will impact people along the route, and if changes are necessary it is allowed in the permitting authorizations we have.”
Another option includes potential low-interest loans through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
No discount for
Fairbanks?
Gasline rates would cost $4 to $5 per MMBtu for Alaska utilities and consumers, based on production costs and pipeline tariffs. Richards called it “significantly lower than production costs.”
He added the price has come from several years ago, when it was projected at $11.70 and deemed economically unviable.
LNG production costs would only apply to international customers, he said, because its transport requires liquefaction.
Lowjeski asked if Fairbanks would see a prorated price, given its location midway down the pipeline.
“From a Fairbanks perspective, it would be kind of odd if we need to pay an extra 60 cents-plus for a spur line and then a tariff for the last 400 miles we don’t use, “ Lojewski said.
Richards said tariff fee applies for any Alaskan along the pipeline.
“The benefits to Fairbanks would be that you would be getting gas at a significantly reduced rate than what you are now currently having to pay,” Richards said.
Assemblymembers Barbara Haney and David Guttenberg also raised concerns about it.
“We had a 40-inch oil pipeline coming through this town for the past 30 years and got little benefit from it, and now we’re going to get a gas line running through this town without the benefit you would hope for,” Guttenberg said. “We all want cheap gas, but it raises hackles on the back of our necks to say we are going to pay the cost of gas all the way to Nikiski plus a spurline.”
Richards said he understood the Fairbanks community impact, but reiterated it would cost less than IGU’s rates.
IGU signed a new contract in January for North Slope gas with Hilcorp and Horizon Midstream in order to secure a stable gas supply due to the uncertain supply future in Cook Inlet. IGU will truck the gas to Fairbanks from the North Slope.
IGU’s cost analysis acknowledged possible medium-to-long term disadvantages if and when the pipeline comes to fruition.
Economic impact
Richards said when the project eventually begins, it could create up to 12,000 jobs at the peak of construction spread from Prudhoe Bay to Nikiski.
“These jobs will be a boon for Alaskans to work on this generational project,” Richards said.
Guttenberg asked about prioritizing jobs for Alaskans, noting that many jobs during the Trans-Alaska Pipeline construction period went to out-of-state residents, on top of career operations and maintenance jobs that followed.
“Those are jobs that should have stayed with Alaskans,” Guttenberg said. “In terms of jobs and training, is that something that can be written into agreements?”
Richards said state statute provides preference for Alaska veterans, but discussions were held in 2018 to prioritize state residents.
“It is our intent to have Alaskans that will work these jobs, not just in construction but also in operations,” Richards said. “But we know there won’t be enough Alaskans to fill these jobs, so there are folks that will have to come in from Outside.”
Forward march
Richards noted the project plan remains just that — a plan.
“The goal is to bring in entities that have the finances, capabilities and proven track record to move the project to final investment decision and construction,” Richards said.
What the state receives in revenue would in part be divested into the Permanent Fund and the rest to the state’s general fund.
Richards added the project will include renewable energy sources to drive the project’s operations.
Lojewski noted the borough, along with the cities of North Pole and Fairbanks, have passed resolutions supporting the project and the Fairbanks lateral.
“There is substantial support from the area even if we sometimes ask critical questions,” he said.