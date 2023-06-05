Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly members received a legislative report from the borough lobbyist Yuri Morgan during a Thursday work session on “the good, bad and ugly” following the end of the Alaska legislative session last month.
Morgan noted the regular session ended May 18 was followed by an immediate one-day special session that ended relatively after enough members from the House Majority broke ranks and voted to approve the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
“But there’s a good chance we will be seeing another special session in the fall,” Morgan said. “That would be to talk about fiscal plans.”
Gov. Mike Dunleavy hinted at the possibility of a special session later in the year to address a much needed long-term fiscal solution and source of alternative revenues.
The 2023 regular session was dominated by proposed bills that would create either a new sales tax, adjust the corporate and oil tax structure, along with proposals to streamline government spending and scale back on taxes for businesses.
The state’s revenue estimates dropped sharply in March after the release of the spring revenue forecast showed crude oil would average $73 a barrel for Fiscal Year 2023-2024, which starts July 1. This meant a sharp hit to Dunleavy’s budget goals and sparked the discussion for new revenue sources.
The Legislator did near-unanimously pass a carbon offset bill proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy as a way to potentially generate revenue. But it remains unknown how much revenue it will generate and what private companies will be interested in.
The legislative cycle also focused on a debate over whether to permanently increase the Base Student Allocation, or per-pupil spending for public education, and the size of the Permanent Fund dividend.
On May 19, during the one-day special session, a compromise budget passed that will provide eligible Alaskans with a $1,300 dividend and provides $175 million in one-time funding for education.
Morgan told the Assembly that the fall would be a good time to hold the special session on a long-term fiscal plan as it was outside an election year.
“It’s really hard to make these kinds of choices and even harder during election years,” Morgan said. “Separating themselves from the budget discussion and all the issues flying around in Juneau [will be ideal].”
Morgan added there was some concern that the House Majority, which has a slim 23-majority, will have a difficult time since there was concrete agreement on House floor policy. He added the Senate Majority came out of the gate swinging with a solid playbook of procedures for bringing legislation to the floor.
In terms of community assistance funding, Morgan estimated the borough could receive $1.2 million, subject to final allotments and any line-item vetos by Dunleavy when he signs the budget bill. School bond debt reimbursement is expected to be funded at 100%, or $6.5 million
Morgan cautioned, however, that both Dunleavy and former governor Bill Walker have vetoed or reduced the school bond debt reimbursement budget in the past. The state also provided backpay for unissued bond debt in the last fiscal year.
For education funding, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District may receive $16 million from the one-time allocation. The $175 million one-time funding approved by the Legislature equates to a $680 bump in the Base Student Allocation.
Morgan said the anticipation is to try and make the extra amount a permanent fixture during next year’s regular session.
As part of the overall state education funding mechanism, the borough must provide a local contribution based on its total taxable value. For FY 2024, the borough was required to provide a minimum of just over $37 million, but following a heated debate and narrow vote, approved funding at $50 million.
He added one of the borough assembly’s top legislative priorities involves removing a provision for boroughs to provide a required local contribution.
“Right now, the state benefits from reducing the amount it pays based on what the borough pays,” Morgan said. “If you pay the minimum, they get to deduct that from the basic state aid they fund.
He said funding for schools has remained relatively flat over 15 years when taking inflation into consideration, while the borough’s minimum has “gone up quite dramatically.”
Morgan said a lot of work needs to be done to push forward something eliminating the local contribution, including talking with other stakeholders and boroughs
“This is going to be a challenge,” Morgan said. “From the state’s perspective, we’re talking about moving $300 million across the table and saying they’ve got to fund education at a basic need across all the school districts.”
Assemblymember Barbara Haney asked how the borough might get the point across that the FNSB lacks a personal property tax, which might be assumed in the state’s calculations.
“I think it’s unfair for a borough that doesn’t have that personal property tax for the [state] assessor to assume we have it, even if we don’t implement it,” Haney said.
Personal property taxes apply to assets such as boats, machinery and equipment.
Borough Attorney Jill Dolan said the borough has appealed to the state and litigated the issue to have personal property values removed when the state assessor makes its calculations.
Haney said “attacking the [tax] calculation” may be a better alternative than outright abolishing the local contribution requirement.
“It’s going to be a pretty heavy lift to get rid of the [required local contribution,” Haney said. “You may want to have a dual strategy.”
Morgan noted the borough stands to benefit from the state’s $400 million capital projects budget. Most of the $400 million will be used to leverage federal funding for projects across the state.
About $80 million will be spent in the FNSB area, including several highway projects.
The Legislature-approved budget includes funding to match a Interior Alaska veteran’s cemetery to be built in Salcha, extra money for the city of Fairbanks to take down the 71-year-old Polaris Building, $10 million for the University of Alaska Fairbanks Alaska Center for UAS Integration drone program and major improvements to the Alaska State Troopers Fairbanks headquarters.