The S.S. Nenana will see the first steps of a long overdue restoration after two previous bid attempts came in higher than the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s estimated costs.
“The goals are to repair and protect the riverboat from further weather deterioration due to water ingress,” borough project engineer Marko Stepovich said. “The goal is to also reopen the boat to the public, given it has been closed to the public since 2018.”
Stepovich provided an update at a Thursday Assembly work session of the project for the historic sternwheeler river boat that dominates the entrance at Pioneer Park.
The project will be split into phases, with the first phase including repairs to the boat’s sprinkler system, temporary structural shoring and first-floor exhibit safe for occupancy. The first phase would include repairs to the boat’s sprinkler system. Two companies on the project, with the low bid coming in at $221,400.
The Assembly appropriated $3 million in the borough’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) in 2020. Should the Assembly approve the contract bid Thursday night, about $2.2 million remains allocated for the project.
Failed bids, unusual project
The most recent bid project would be the first major work seen on the ship following two major attempts failed based on funding.
As a national historic landmark, repairs to the S.S. Nenana must be done in a manner that preserves its historical use and features, Stepovich said.
The borough has already done smaller repairs, including a $25,000 bid to shore up the deck systems to repair damaged stairs, improve drainage system and cover the ship’s pilot house roof. The repairs were completed in October 2021.
The borough also awarded a $16,000 contract for snow removal in 2022, something Stepovich said the borough had not done before.
The borough released a bid request for full restoration based on completed designs in March 2022. The project scope originally consisted of identified structural repair, replacing the riverboat’s siding, a new paint job, repair of some of its sprinkler systems and electrical upgrades.
Stepovich said the borough’s construction budget was set at $2.5 million, but the only one company bid on the project at $3 million.
A survey of the contractors revealed that contractors were very reluctant to take up the project because of the S.S. Nenana’s unusual and antiquated construction drove the presence of hazardous materials such as lead paint remnants and a lack of risk insurance options.
“Contractors also noted they had a comfortable backlog of projects and were not interested in pursuing the bid, as well as more profitable work for them elsewhere,” Stepovich said.
The borough put the project out a second time, updating the scope of work based on a $1.6 million engineer’s estimate, and $1.4 million for additional options.
Stepovich said one company bid on the project with a $3.3 million base bid, well above the borough’s budget, and $1.1 million for options. He added the contractor was deemed non-responsive when it failed to submit the proper paperwork.
Future work, annual maintenance
Full restoration will take years, Stepovich said.
“The next attempt would be to put out a bid to replace the exterior decking on every level of the boat to prevent water ingress,” Stepovich said.
The sternwheeler underwent complete reconstruction in 1953, relocated to the park in 1966 and its current location in 1983. The boat underwent a major renovation between 1987 and 1991, with additional restoration work between 2008 and 2011.
Anticipated bid requests would start in February and repairs in the summers 2024 and 2025.
“The intent is also to paint the exterior as best we can to prevent deterioration from rot,” Stepovich said.
Given the S.S. Nenana age and current level of deterioration, Stepovich said 90-year-old sternwheeler will require an elevated level of annual maintenance in future years.
“Since the last restoration efforts in 2011, it has seen significant decay,” Stepovich said. “I attribute that to a lack of annual maintenance, which is sealing leaks and painting the sides.’”
Assemblymember Kristan Kelly asked about the necessary annual maintenance costs.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said it’s a topic the administration has been discussing for some time as a necessity.
“One of the big things with a wooden vessel is that your timber is covered and treated,” Ward said.
Ward estimated a minimum $150,000 to $200,000 annually, based on current models that include a lead carpenter and summer help. While the borough has accounts set up for annual maintenance, it needs the money to fund it.
“We have to show commitment to ongoing maintenance of that particular vessel,” Ward said.
Cost concerns
Some Assemblymembers had concerns about costs associated with restoration attempts, regardless of whether bids went through.
“I know every time it says engineering, I know somebody got paid,” said Assemblymember Tammie Wilson when asking about total costs.
Stepovich said overall design services for a total restoration cost $400,000.
The borough owns the S.S. Nenana, and when it was last open, monitored and overseen by Pioneer Park staff.
Ward clarified smaller projects sponsored by nonprofits have their own process, including volunteer upkeep or a memo of agreement for significant projects, which still require the borough project review process.
“If an organization came to us and said they have their own money and their own contractors, with their own insurance, we have a mechanism to allow them to do their projects,” Ward said. “It’s a relatively new process.”
Wilson asked whether it was necessary for both the Friends of the S.S. Nenana and the contractor have liability insurance for projects.
“I just don’t understand that if the borough owns the boat, why the [nonprofit] would have to do that,” Wilson said. She added the nonprofit could redirect such funding to help fund restoration projects.
Borough Chief of Staff Jim Williams said liability insurance covers a number of factors, including injury and the possibility that a project isn’t completed.
“I know Friends of the S.S. Nenana’s intention and desire is to get their hands dirty with some of the things they want to do, but we haven’t been able to successfully bridge that,” Williams said. “We don’t have well-defined scopes or funding in place.”
Ward added everything depends on what agreement is inked with the nonprofit. It would have to obtain liability insurance directly if members want to do work directly. However, a contractor who does the work on behalf of the nonprofit would be responsible for that insurance cost.