The S.S. Nenana restoration project will be broken up into smaller projects by the Fairbanks North Star Borough in order to secure more manageable bids. 

The S.S. Nenana will see the first steps of a long overdue restoration after two previous bid attempts came in higher than the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s estimated costs.

“The goals are to repair and protect the riverboat from further weather deterioration due to water ingress,” borough project engineer Marko Stepovich said. “The goal is to also reopen the boat to the public, given it has been closed to the public since 2018.”

