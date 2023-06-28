The South Cushman Rifle Range will benefit from additional improvements after the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly re-appropriated $559,840 Thursday night.
The borough renovated the shooting range last year, which led to its closure for three months. But when the project finished under bid, leaving available funding that Borough Mayor Bryce Ward wanted to sink back into the facility, Borough Parks Superintendent John Haas said.
The funds will be combined with the remaining funds in the Capital Improvement Program, bringing the total amount for the rifle range to just over $847,000. The funding comes from a grant provided through the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Hunter Access Program and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Haas said the money “100% completes the range makeover.”
“It will allow us to pave the parking lot to control the dust and enhance the facility’s accessibility,” Haas said.
In addition, the access road will be resurfaced after years of abuse.
“The existing surface is horribly potholed, dusty and degraded,” Haas said.
The funding will also allow the borough to complete the facility’s pistol range shelter and replace its ricochet safety baffle system.
Haas said the ricochet safety improvements, parking lot and access road will be placed out to bid in the fall and finished in summer 2024.
“It should be less of an inconvenience than with the larger project,” Haas said. “We try to avoid work those first two weeks of August if we can for moose season.”
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward on June 20 noted the borough received some stiff resistance and backlash after the range was closed for renovations in 2022.
The 2022 project cost about $1.3 million and included ADA-compliant sidewalks connecting the pistol and long gun ranges, ADA-accessible paths for the long gun range and three berms that separate the rifle ranges. The other safety features included increasing the height of the bullet stops at the end of rifle range.
The improvements also added a restroom on site and four ADA-compliant parking spots.
“Since those renovations were completed, we’ve heard nothing but positive feedback from the community,” Ward said. “We’ve also had some constructive criticism on what we could do to improve it, and paving the parking lot was one of them because the dust blows in.”
