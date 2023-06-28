The South Cushman Rifle Range will benefit from additional improvements after the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly re-appropriated $559,840 Thursday night.

The borough renovated the shooting range last year, which led to its closure for three months. But when the project finished under bid, leaving available funding that Borough Mayor Bryce Ward wanted to sink back into the facility, Borough Parks Superintendent John Haas said.

