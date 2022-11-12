A major trails plan update for the Fairbanks North Star Borough was postponed Thursday night to allow staff to address some concerns brought up during two hours of public testimony.
The postponement came after some property owners addressed concerns about infringement of property rights or a lack of knowledge about the plan.
A new plan
While the borough has updated the plan several times over the years to include individual paths, Bryant Wright, the borough’s trails coordinator, said this one provides the first serious update since the existing plan’s adoption in 1985.
Wright said the new plan serves as a roadmap to identify, preserve and protect trail corridors; categorizes and identifies their uses; and calls for trail dedication policies to protect and maintain them. Wright stressed the dedication policies exist under current borough subdivision codes.
Wright said the borough and its trails advisory committee conducted several public outreach activities, solicited comments and held several robust discussions over at least two years. He added that “the trails community really spoke up and allowed us to address concerns.”
“There is a huge demand for trails and to keep an Alaskan way of life by way of trails,” Wright said. “There is a demand for year-round use and for diverse activities and to have trails borough-wide for convenient access so we don’t have to drive all the way to recreational hotspots.”
The plan also adds 118 trails to the inventory and seeks to correct alignments, along with making sure they “are legally accessible.”
Wright said the plan also includes disclaimers to discourage the use of non-public trails, noting when it comes to trail access, it’s best to refer to “trails on the ground.”
“Access permission is still up to the landowner,” Wright said. “We are still at their mercy … if they don’t want to subdivide and don’t want the trail, there is no trail through their property.”
Property subdivision, however, does create legal access to trails, but community development director Kellen Spillman said property owners have options, including re-routing a trail around their property.
He added that the planning commission in September made some changes, including changing a connector trail and removing 1,000 feet from another trail.
Some concerns
A few residents opposed parts of the plan due to either a lack of knowledge about the plan or because easements for proposed or existing trails crossed their property lines. Other concerns included that the adoption would bring more motorized trail traffic through quiet communities.
William Walters, who resides near Ace Lake, said part of the trail that runs through some of his land was never intended for heavy motorized use. He said he placed a gate up to block motorized vehicles and deter four-wheeler use.
While it helps that the Ace Lake connector was dropped to a Category C, he said, if he decides to subdivide the land, the borough would be compelled to take the trail to preserve it.
Salcha resident Tammy Johnson said she and her husband bought their 111-acre Johnson Road land “because we did not want noise or chaos.” A 1960s trail easement, she said, crosses through her property and about 100 feet from her bedroom window and into her backyard.
She said she was upset about not being notified and would’ve been willing to work to reroute the trail anywhere else.
A great benefit
Trail advocates called the plan a necessary tool to ensure trail protection, secure grants and create a roadmap for the next two decades.
Several residents noted that the trails are used for transportation and garner use by everyone from cyclists, pedestrians and four-wheelers in the summer to mushers, skiers and snowmachiners in the winter.
Chris Puchner, president of the Nordic Ski Club, said the borough trail system attracts events that bring money into the community. The Nordic Ski Club maintains 36 miles of trails in the Birch Hill Recreation Area, allowing it to sponsor a number of events, such as the upcoming National Junior Cross Country Ski Championships.
Leslie Kitchin, chair of the borough’s trail advisory committee, pushed for the plan’s adoption.
“It’s a roadmap for the future and it’s not the intent to force landowners to place trails on their property,” Kitchin said. “The plan is meant to provide guidance and recommendations. It doesn’t bind the assembly to obligate funding.”
She added the plan “isn’t perfect but is designed to be reconsidered and amended as necessary.” The advisory committee itself had disagreements about certain items, and both the planning and platting commission adopted changes.
Delayed adoption
Some assembly members had concerns or voiced opposition to the trail plan.
Assemblymember Jimi Cash initially said he would not support the plan because “it requires homeowners to work with the borough” rather than simply allow them handle issues on their own.
“As it stands right now, if someone comes across their property with a snowmachine, the owner can put up a fence and say no,” Cash said. That changes, he said, when someone wants to subdivide — the person has no choice but to work with the borough.
The existing 1985 trail plan is sufficient, Cash said, and can be amended.
Assemblymember Barbara Haney said she would like the borough to conduct more outreach with Salcha residents. Another concern Haney broached involved the lack of official parking at several trailheads.
“I’d rather postpone this than toss it and fix some of these minor problems,” Haney said. “Let’s try to save what we can … let’s just get it right.”
Assemblymember Brett Rotermund agreed to a postponement, noting that the entire topic is new to him. He also had concerns about whether eminent domain would be used to seize land property that is subdivided.
Assemblymeber Kristan Kelly, who voiced support for the trails plan, called the plan complex and nuanced and pushed postponed adoption until other assembly members could review it.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson pushed for the Feb. 23 date, noting the holiday season.
“I do believe a lot of the issues can be fixed, and if not, we’ll have to make a decision on whether to move forward or not,” Wilson said.