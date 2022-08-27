A Fairbanks North Star Borough ordinance curtailing participation by city and school board delegates at Assembly meetings was postponed Thursday night — but not before it underwent robust discussion.
The ordinance removes a North Pole or Fairbanks city delegate’s ability to sponsor ordinances, limits all delegates’ time to provide reports to five minutes and restricts their ability to participate in debate to matters involving respective agencies if they have a resolution from the governing body. Assemblymember Tammie Wilson sponsored the ordinance, noting it will clean up protocols.
“This would make sure that whatever comes before us from a representative, we would know there is some kind of formal action that had been taken [by a representative’s governing body],” Wilson said at Thursday’s assembly meeting.
Wilson added “this isn’t meant to be a slap in the face to anyone.” She said she discovered the details she’s looking to correct by accident.
During the public hearing, school board member Tim Doran, representing himself, said the item came to the school board’s attention without time for it to take a position.
While appreciating the collaborative efforts over the years between the Assembly and other boards, he had some concerns about the ordinance.
He added when he serves as a delegate, he represents the school board, not himself. If he wants to provide his own opinion, he said he can do that during public comment from the audience.
“The importance of that position is to allow that rep to be a resource on school district information and understanding,” Doran said. “It gives the opportunity to provide information as needed and pertinent to the agenda item at hand.”
Doran recommended removing the part restricting debate, noting it can be difficult given meeting schedule differences between Assembly and other agencies.
“The school board rep can have pertinent and valuable information based on school district decisions and knowledge to add to your deliberations without actually entering into the debate,” Doran said. He added that if a delegate acts “out of line,” either his board or the Assembly can hold them accountable.
North Pole Mayor Mike Welch, like Doran, said his city council couldn’t take an official position because it hadn’t come in time to be discussed.
“There could be times where things are very complex that we could not take an official position on,” Welch said. He added if he had served as a delegate and his report ran long, he would accept the presiding officer’s call to wrap things up.
Welch agreed with the provision eliminating cities’ ability to sponsor an ordinance. He said North Pole’s course would be to have one sponsored by the borough mayor or an assemblymember.
Borough resident and former assemblymember Marna Sanford disagreed with eliminating the debate limit provision, calling it “the meat of the ordinance.”
“It allows the Assembly to discuss with the city and school board representatives things pertaining to their entity,” Sanford said. “I think this ordinance is a great idea … because I’ve seen it abused over the years. If someone wants to participate in debate at the Assembly level, they should run for Assembly.”
June Roger, a Fairbanks city councilmember speaking for herself, urged more discussion before the Assembly took action. She said it factors into relationship building between cities and the borough.
Rogers added that while the city council adopted a resolution opposing the ordinance, she felt there wasn’t enough discussion at that level either. Like Doran, Rogers said when she serves as Fairbanks delegate, she takes it as a very serious role representing the city council itself.
Fellow Councilmember Lonny Marney said the ordinance “erodes our relationship with the borough.”
“I as a councilman would never fathom coming up with an ordinance that addresses this,” Marney said.
Fairbanks Councilmember and delegate Jerry Cleworth said the city delegates’ role on the Assembly has drastically changed over the decades, noting it’s slowly eroded. He said he could find only one instance where the city ever introduced an ordinance.
“How this is a huge problem that needs to be addressed, I don’t understand,” Cleworth said. “This can be seen as the final nail in the coffin of what used to be a very inclusive body envisioned by the people who put this borough together.”
Assemblymember Matt Cooper proposed a successful amendment to remove the caveat that delegates need an official resolution before participating in deliberation or debate. Only Assemblymembers David Gutteberg and Mindy O’Neill opposed it. Guttenberg spoke against the amendment, noting that they’ve seen delegates insert personal opinions in debate in the past.
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher said she has similar concerns, as well, but called it a gray area and mentioned that the words “official position” may not help.
Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski supported the amendment, having crafted a similar one.
“I think it’s appropriate and important to remember that participation necessarily means debate,” Lojweski said. In some cases, a delegate might just provide clarifying information.
He called it “totally unreasonable” to expect a city council or the school board to watch for an agenda to drop just so it can meet an open meetings requirement and take an official position.
Wilson called for the ordinance to be postponed until after Jan. 1, noting “it’s not helping anyone to debate [the ordinance] just to debate something again.”
“It’s my goal to visit all three entities because I don’t want to do all this work, just for the entities to still hate it the same way they do now,” Wilson said. “Hopefully we can figure out how to make things work, but right now I think we’re wasting everyone’s time doing a lot of grandstanding.”
The Assembly agreed, with Fletcher pointing out that the Fairbanks City Council appeared insincere when it passed a resolution by consent opposing the ordinance but calling for more discussion.
“I look forward to discussion, but I hope other entities participate in those discussions and maybe result in a new item,” Fletcher said. “It just seems that others aren’t practicing what they’re preaching.”