Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly

Members of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. Gary Black/News-Miner

 Gary Black/News-Miner

A Fairbanks North Star Borough ordinance curtailing participation by city and school board delegates at Assembly meetings was postponed Thursday night — but not before it underwent robust discussion.

The ordinance removes a North Pole or Fairbanks city delegate’s ability to sponsor ordinances, limits all delegates’ time to provide reports to five minutes and restricts their ability to participate in debate to matters involving respective agencies if they have a resolution from the governing body. Assemblymember Tammie Wilson sponsored the ordinance, noting it will clean up protocols.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.

Tags