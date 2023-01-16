The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly postponed an ordinance designed to invest $1 million in the design and installation of a new heating system at Hutchison High School.
In a 5-4 vote to postpone, the assembly requested more details, noting that $1 million would be a lot of money to invest in such a project.
David Bredlie, the borough public works director, said Hutchison High School uses steam from the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ combined power and heating plant to heat its facilities. UAF also operates facilities in the complex of buildings.
“Last year, UAF notified us that the old condensation line has developed numerous leaks and needs to be either be replaced or abandoned,” Bredlie said.
Bredlie added UAF is currently evaluating its next steps on whether to convert its own facilities at the site to a standalone heating system or repair the condensation line.
The borough, however, has proposed installing its own heating boilers to provide an independent system for a major high school.
“Regardless of UAF’s decision, Hutchison will have a heating source,” Bredlie said.
Hutchison, as a school of choice dedicated to career-based education in fields such as health, automotive and engineering, requires more physical attendance than more traditional high schools.
The borough would put the project out to bid and have it installed before the next winter season approached.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson asked for the vote to be postponed to Jan. 26.
“I don’t believe we were given enough information on what exactly we would be looking at,” Wilson said.
She added a Jan. 5 meeting of the whole work session left assembly members with additional questions, including what type of heating system would be installed.
“A million dollars is a lot and I don’t understand why it would be appropriated right now for when we can do the design part and get more information about exactly what that system would look like.” Wilson said, adding it’s likely that heating costs under a new system are going to be higher than what UAF charges.
Assemblymember Jimi Cash agreed, noting more information is needed, including whether it would be oil or natural gas powering the heating system.
“I designed heating systems for a number of years and a million dollars is a lot of money even for a building of that size,” Cash said. “My assumption is that the heat emitters, baseboards or whatever, would not need to be replaced, when in reality it would be a boiler and some fuel source.”
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said the $1 million was for both design and construction “and what staff believe is enough to get us to completion.”
“We are on a timeline to get this completed before the next heating system,” Ward said. He added the ordinance allowed the project to remain open to allow borough staff the flexibility on the type of heating source.
Natural gas, he added, would likely be the main source, but could change if designers found heating oil to be more economical.
Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall asked about health and safety concerns associated with the next heating season.
“I’m concerned we could get into a position where we don’t have heat for a major school in our borough and that’s not okay,” O’Neall said.
Bredlie said the primary timeline takes months for the project to be bid out, designed and installed.
“What could happen is the steam lines could fail and Hutchison would not have a heating source,” Bredlie said.
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher asked for alternate heating sources, but agreed with O’Neall in giving borough staff discretion in the project.
“This year already, we had a delay in opening due to some outdated electricity resources,” Bredlie said.
Hutchison’s physical re-opening was delayed by nearly two weeks after a severe July 25 wind storm caused an areawide power outage. The outage damaged the high school’s main power breaker system, which had to be repaired and replaced by a Texas firm.
“I don’t think that Hutch should continue to suffer these different technological difficulties leading to their school closing and their students having to stay out of the classroom,” Fletcher said, “especially when so many of their programs are hands-on technical based classes.”
“I feel like we should have some sort of idea on what UAF’s plan is,” Cash said. “I hope that they would not just let that steam line to shut down because they have a building that is being heated by it too.”
He added UAF’s decision would either require a boiler or steam line replacement.
Assemblymember Kristan Kelly disputed the argument, noting that UAF may not have a decision by Jan. 26.
“We could wait and they probably still wouldn’t have their decision by then,” Kelly said.