The Borough Assembly postponed a $994,950 contract to lease 82 printers and copiers at a reconvened meeting Thursday night.
Cory Beal, the borough’s chief procurement officer, said the contract covers new machines, software and maintenance agreement over a five year period. Maintenance is based on a per-page basis.
Beal said the previous contract was $270,000 a year, $1.35 million over five years. The borough administration submitted the current proposal through a national bid system before selecting Kelley Connect, a Washington-based company with a local office.
Beal said the order includes 38 larger format multi-functioning printers and 44 workgroup desktop printers.
The Assembly postponed the purchase order from its regular meeting last week after several Assembly members balked at the high price tag.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson asked why it was cheaper to lease machines rather than buy them outright.
“At the end of five years, we would pay a million dollars and have nothing to show for it,” Wilson said. “It is a huge cost.”
Wilson also voiced issues about the contract going to a Washington-based company with a local office.
Beal said the borough would cost the borough nearly $400,000 to purchase the same printers outright, but would not include software or maintenance. Software would cost $103,700 and spend a total of $107,000 for on over five years. Disposal costs would amount to $300 per machine.
Chief of Staff Jim Williams said it saves $28,000 annually in staff time. A borough staff member would have to maintain it, while Kelley Connect provides a service technician to provide repairs and updates.
“Before we had the previous contract, we used to have a smaller printer on most desks and it was burning up one full-time position of labor just to replace cartridges and maintaining the printers,” Williams said. “It was not a good use of money at the time.”
Assemblymember Jimi Cash said the borough could save $200,000 when calculating all the numbers.
“That’s a lot of money,” Cash said. “We have to be as tight with the taxpayers money as we can.”
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher encouraged approving the bid. She added while she supports local companies where possible, pursuing such a route might end up costing more money.
“This contract is cheaper than the last one, and there’s nothing right now that is coming up cheaper than it was five years ago,” Fletcher said. “This is a competitive bid we should take advantage of.”
Assemblymebmer David Guttenberg noted he purchases expensive inkjet printers, which wear out after five years.
“First blush, this contract is a lot of money but we are getting a cheaper contract than before and more efficient system,” Guttenberg said.
However, Guttenberg chided the administration for lack of cost comparison backup data to support its recommendations. He called it a regular occurrence.
“It would have made it an easier discussion if we had that data,” he said.
Wilson requested postponing the vote to March 2 so the borough administration could provide a cost comparison.