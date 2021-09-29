The Borough Assembly approved a $4 million allocation of federal coronavirus relief money to fund premium pay for regional hospital workers as Alaska’s Covid-19 surge continues.
The payment is pending an agreement between the Fairbanks North Star Borough and Foundation Health Partners, which is planning to use it to increase wages by $2-$3 per hour for critically essential eligible entry-level positions
“No, the check has not been cut yet,” said Lanien Livingston, public information officer for the borough. “The process for the disbursement of this is via a grant agreement from the borough to the hospital, which is still in the planning stages. There are federal rules that must be included in the agreement, and that must be followed before disbursement of this money.”
The assembly last week also allocated $1 million for premium pay for essential workers borough-wide. That includes employees of nursing homes, home health care settings, transit staff, child care workers, educators, other school staff along with social services and human services staff.
Grocery store workers and restaurant staff are eligible “if there is a demonstrated labor shortage that is causing business closures,” under rules for dispersement.
The assembly vote was 7-2 on the measure, which was aimed at allocating $18.8 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, approved by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden. The borough leaders wound up leaving $6.75 million unallocated. Assemblyman Aaron Lojewski said the money was left unspent to wait and see what needs arise as the Covid-19 situation progresses.
“The logic behind it is the pandemic is as bad as it’s ever been and it’s getting worse,” Lojewski said. “We need to leave some dry powder in the keg to deal with whatever is going to happen. Hopefully, that will be nothing.”
The no votes were Assemblywoman Marna Sanford and Assemblyman Matt Cooper.
The finished product is quite different from the measures that were put before the assembly following multiple meetings and public hearings. Several projects were removed including equipment for the Carlson Center, Pioneer Park upgrades, a borough-wide broadband study, septic replacement for the Ballaine Lake Service Area and money to establish an alternate assembly meeting site at the Noel Wien Public Library.
Sanford and Cooper said they thought the last-minute changes were inappropriate given the time and extra meetings involved with crafting the projects list.
“The ordinance as amended put a huge chunk of money into a savings account for action at a later time, as opposed to the priorities that were voted on at our work and community listening session,” Sanford wrote in a text message. “My vote was a reflection of a basic mockery of the entire multi-week process.”
A few other projects made it into the final product to include $1.5 million for the landfill and $1 million for an oil-to-gas conversion program to help residents offset the cost of hooking up to natural gas.
Explore Fairbanks is receiving $700,000 worth of grant money from the borough’s ARPA allocation.
In addition, the assembly approved $750,000 worth of cybersecurity improvements at the borough and will spend $900,000 of the coronavirus relief money on a snow groomer, improvements to the borough online payment system and a “job classification and wage placement tool update.”
“Job classification and salary studies are necessary to ensure the borough can recruit and retain employees so needed services can be provided,” that project scope reads.
Finally, the assembly put $500,000 of the ARPA money toward health and social services grants to help nonprofits cope with Covid-19 impacts. Eligibility requirements will be established in a future ordinance, according to the project scope.
“Examples of acceptable uses could be job training, food and housing insecurity, mental and other health services, and employment and benefit assistance,” reads the project scope.