A proposed ordinance to adjust the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s trail easement code failed in a narrow 4-5 vote Thursday night following staunch opposition from the public and rigorous assembly debate.
The failed ordinance, sponsored by Assemblymembers Jimi Cash and Tammie Wilson, changes one word in the borough code’s trail easement process.
The current language stipulates the borough platting board “shall require the dedication of easements” to conform to the adopted comprehensive recreational trail plan, while the proposed ordinance would have provided property owners more say at the time of subdivision.
“Property owners should have a say over how their land is used,” Cash said. “I don’t feel it is right for user groups to have superior rights to property owners.”
The ordinance would have applied to the borough’s Category A trails — ones of regional significance — and Category B trails, which are important to the borough’s communities.
Wilson added the ordinance applies only to new trail easements and would only be applicable at the time of subdivision.
Presiding officer Aaron Lojewski sponsored a substitute ordinance that would have provided financial incentive by waiving $400 in the platting process if property owners voluntarily dedicated an easement.
Trail support
Trail easements are protected and governed under Borough Code Title 17, which provides options for property owners when it comes to subdivision and platting.
Twenty borough residents testified during the public hearing, all citing the ordinance could potentially upend decades of established borough code, disrupt trail use and erode quality of life and potential property use.
“Trails bring people together both literally and figuratively as the community has coalesced around the updated trails plan,” said Farmers Loop resident Max Plichta. “The assembly is missing the opportunity to celebrate something as popular as trails in the borough.”
Plichta added easements have traditionally been noncontroversial, and property owners already have tremendous sway and options.
Several testified that trails served as an important transportation system, especially during the winter months when roads might otherwise be inaccessible. Others noted it could disrupt long-established events such as the Yukon Quest because a new property owner who subdivided could choose to simply not grant an easement.
Goldstream resident Eric Troyer said he doesn’t consider the ordinance itself “anti-trail," but it would harm public access down the road.
“It takes away power from the borough and gives it to others, including state and federal government,” Troyer said. He added current established and recommended trails required extensive public process and weren’t added “willy nilly.”
Farmers Loop resident Kaitlin Rose said she recently purchased property near Skarland Trail that required her to save additional funding because of its trail access.
“Trails only work if they are complete and one person can choose to block an entire trail if this ordinance goes through,” Rose said. “The access to trails and their availability is one of the main reasons people can get through the winter.”
Assemblymembers Savannah Fletcher, Mindy O’Neall, David Guttenberg and Kristan Kelly all cited overwhelming community opposition as a reason to vote down the ordinance.
Kelly said out of 164 emails in a week, only a dozen were staunchly in favor of protecting property rights.
“Trails are the string that holds our community together,” Kelly said. “I really urge my colleagues to think real hard about who they are representing … the borough has spoken loud and clear about what they want us to protect.”
Assemblymember Barbara Haney disagreed, citing while she’s heard from people in Ester and Goldstream Valley about trail protections, it’s only a slice of the overall population.
“In other parts of the borough, people feel strongly for their property rights and they feel they want that upheld,” Haney said. She added the substitute ordinance strikes a good balance by providing financial incentives.
Fletcher disagreed, noting that residents from across the borough, regardless of political leaning or background, were unified in protecting trail access.
Wilson noted if she wanted to subdivide a large piece of property for the future benefit of her children, a trail easement could interfere with how they may want to develop it.
“It takes it out of my hands and at that point I have to make a decision whether to subdivide the land or take it out of my hands and hope someone else can subdivide,” Wilson said.
Looming veto
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward was clear about the ordinance’s fate if the assembly passed it.
“This is something I’m going to let pass my desk,” Ward said. “I will veto this … and I did recommend through memo that this be referred to the platting board because it has issues that could have been worked out.”
Ward added the current borough code overseeing trail easements has been the primary reason why the borough’s trail connectivity has endured for 40 years.
Cash was visibly frustrated with Ward’s promise.
“Every person who is advocating for a user group over property owners should be ashamed of themselves if they are taking private property rights so people can use trails,” Cash said.
Cash urged assembly members to pass the ordinance, saying people are being “drummed up into a frenzy for something that will be a minor issue.”
“The mayor has a veto pen and can veto this, but we [the assembly] can veto things he brings forward,” Cash said. “Do we need to start this or can we just agree that private property rights should trump a user group. I’m not trying to take anyone’s trails away and trails won’t be affected.”
Ward asked the assembly to work with his administration on successful legislation, something he said wasn’t the case with the Cash-Wilson ordinance.
“I would hope the assembly doesn’t turn to petty politics with the items of the business of the borough that comes from the administration,” Ward said. “I would hope that we continue to do the work of the community and do it in a constructive fashion.”
Lojewski, who voted with Fletcher, Guttenberg, O'Neall and Kelly against the ordinance, said Friday both sides were right in their core beliefs but aren't necessarily at odds with each other.
"There is a way to address both private property rights and protect trail access," Lojewski said.