The Fairbanks borough animal shelter is closer to finding a new home as the Borough Assembly moved forward two items at its meeting that help with a property purchase and design plans.

One resolution will authorize Borough Mayor Bryce Ward to purchase property for $428,500 on the Old Richardson Highway between Leasure Street and Braddock Street. The borough expects to close on the deal by Feb. 28.

