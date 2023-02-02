The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly advanced two items to replace the borough’s aging animal shelter at its regular meeting last week.
One resolution will authorize Borough Mayor Bryce Ward to purchase property for $428,500 on the Old Richardson Highway between Leasure Street and Braddock Street. The borough expects to close on the deal by Feb. 28.
A second item awards a $1.87 million contract to engineering firm Bettisworth North Architects and Planners, Inc to design the animal shelter replacement.
Both the resolution and bid were approved in two 5-3 votes, with Assemblymembers Barbara Haney, Brett Rotermund and Tammie Wilson voting no.
The borough constructed the current shelter in 1974, but borough administration considers it to have outgrown its use. Janet Smith, deputy director of Public Works, said a 2017 study showed the need to replace the animal shelter, including the provided services, current practices and guidelines on animal shelters.
“The consultant concluded that the borough’s current objectives could not be met at the existing facility, even if it went through an extensive renovation or additional square footage,” Smith said. “It has been renovated and repaired piece by piece over the past 48 years.”
Smith said the animal shelter replacement was nominated in the borough’s first Capital Improvement Program in 2019, scoring second behind the borough’s new transit garage.
The veterinarian’s views
Mercedes Pinto, a contract veterinarian with the animal shelter, provided some insight into the animal shelter during the citizens comments portion of the meeting.
“I’ve come to see how much we are struggling in order to provide care to the community,” Pinto said. “The biggest thing people might think of the shelter as is a place to adopt an animal, but we do a lot more of that.”
Pinto said in the year-and-a-half that she’s provided service at the shelter, she’s seen a significant increase in the number of animals coming in.
“It just keeps going up and as far as we can tell there is no end in sight,” Pinto said. “The facility we are working in is stretched thin … we will end up using euthanasia for population control instead of rehoming animals.” She added that she was “tired of doing surgeries in the same room where they do euthanasias on the floor.”
When asked about the increase in animals being housed at the shelter, Pinto theorized that people may have adopted them during Covid-19 pandemic. Animals adopted during that period didn’t receive socialization skills and were returned to the shelter as more people returned to work.
“I also think there weren’t a lot of puppies or kittens during the pandemic and people started to breed irresponsibly,” Pinto said.
Location, location, location
Daniel Welch, the borough’s natural resources development manager, said the borough conducted a thorough search to select the new location.
“It needed to be a central location, in a populated area and off of a major arterial [roadway],” Welch said. Contributing factors included access to utilities, including water, sewer, electricity and natural gas, which is needed for the shelter’s incinerator.
Assemblymembers were split on the decision.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson had concerns a crematorium would have on the Fairbanks air quality, especially as the Environmental Protection Agency considers partially disapproving of Alaska’s State Implementation Plan on to deal with air pollution in the North Pole and Fairbanks areas.
Assemblymember Barbara Haney suggested delaying approval and instead looking at smaller animal shelters in lieu of a larger one.
“I think something productive could come out of this that we may end up with some no-kill shelters,” Haney said. “If you don’t have to run an incinerator, that opens up your choice of land.”
She added smaller animal shelters could benefit North Pole and Salcha.
“I keep wondering why people in North Pole and Salcha have to keep running into Fairbanks,” Haney said. “Maybe decentralizing these shelters is better instead of having one big mega-pound with a mega-incinerator.”
Ward, the borough mayor, said delaying the land purchase could cause issues with its availability.
“We are stringing along a potential seller,” Ward said. “From the administration’s perspective, we are doing the best we can to meet all the obligations the assembly has as part of our process to move forward with these projects.”
Ward added the animal shelter requires the incinerator in order for Animal Control to dispose of remains of dead animals brought to the shelter.
Assemblymember Brett Rotermund asked whether any borough-owned property could be used. Ward said borough staff looked at different options, but determined bringing in utilities would cost potentially millions.
An option on Davis Road near the Fairbanks Dog Park was ruled out because part of the land was permafrost, on top of the lack of utilities.
“The dog park would have been an ideal spot, but the cost to get utilities there would have been far beyond what it cost for this [land] acquisition,” Ward said.
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher, while appreciating Haney’s proposal, said Pinto’s testimony spells out the animal shelter’s current conditions.
“It means animals are more stressed in that environment and it’s not conducive to good adoption showings,” Fletcher said. “This is going to lead to more euthanasia before we get a new shelter constructed.”
Fletcher, along with Assemblymembers David Guttenberg, Kristan Kelly and Mindy O’Neall added there is still plenty of time to garner community input while the contractor conducts design work.
“I don’t see any fruits coming out of delaying this,” Kelly said. “I’m also concerned about the dignity of the animals and the people who work there.”
Kelly added the project has been on the books for years.
“It should not be a surprise to anyone that’s it coming,” Kelly said.