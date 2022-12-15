Interior delegation lawmakers met with the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Monday to talk local legislative and capital priorities for the upcoming legislative session in January.
Interior delegates presented included Representative-elects Will Stapp (House District 32), Frank Tomaszewki (House District 34) Ashley Carrick (House District 35) and Rep. Mike Prax (District 33). Representatives from Sens. Scott Kawasaki and Robb Myers also attended. The Assembly provided four top legislative priorities that were hashed out in the assembly’s legislative committee.
“They are suggestions to the full assembly, who can then edit them and approve the ones they feel are in the best interest of the borough,” said Assemblymember Jimi Cash, who chairs the legislative committee. The full assembly will need to approve a final list, a vote slated for January.
Improvements to borough lighting codes, the natural gas pipeline along with support for education, and better state funding to borough road service areas were front and center.
Concern about lighting codes, specifically, comes from the fact that aurora-driven tourism drives a large chunk of the economy.
“If the borough were to establish lighting codes, the state by policy or law, would follow those codes locally in their buildings and on their roads,” Cash said.
Another topic, which Cash recognized will cause a lot of debate at the assembly level, would propose the state legislature to support funding a statutory Permanent Fund dividend in 2023.
“The wording would be that if the current statutory amount is not sustainable or doable, that the legislature then do the hard work of changing the statute if necessary,” Cash said.
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher added the PFD priority recommends finding a sustainable statute “so we’re not having a long, drawn out battle every single year.”
Road service area maintenance came up as well, something Cash said the state funded in the past.
“Fairbanks North Star Borough has more road service areas than in the rest of the state combined,” Cash said. “We have a lot of roads that are poorly maintained.”
The borough has 103 road service areas, which are individually responsible for construction, repair, maintenance and snow removal. All are primarily funded through a mill rate.
Chief of Staff Jim Williams said the borough’s newly-created service area grant program received $48 million from 87 project requests. Six were approved for $2.8 million.
Carrick asked whether the borough considers road service area consolidation a priority. Fletcher said its a topic coming up on the borough’s road service area committee.
The list of priorities advocates for a local spur on the proposed Alaska Natural Gas Pipeline.
“We’re hoping as this gas line is built and spur lines are implemented, that consideration will be made by the state to make sure Fairbanks gets a fair price,” Cash said.
The priority advocates for natural prices similar to or lower than Southcentral Alaska.
Assemblymember David Guttenberg added the current proposed line runs right by the Fairbanks North Star Borough, but borough residents would pay the cost to have a spur installed.
“If you [legislators] have an opportunity to vote on this topic this year or next year, you point out that lateral [spur] needs to be part of the overall project,” Guttenberg said.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward presented a list of existing priorities adopted by the assembly in August, including education and protections from any new PFAS mitigation requirements. Some have carried over year-to-year, including statute changes and funding priorities.
Some fall in line with other municipalities, such as maintaining local post-retirement employee system (PERS) contributions at 22% to pay for the state’s unfunded liability.
Prax said the PERS topic could be addressed in a few different ways but would “require the state to come up with some bucks in order to lower the contribution.” He recommended speaking with the city of Fairbanks, which has taken a more aggressive stance on local contributions.
A second priority requests the state to fully fund public education to its basic needs, which would affect local contributions. State statute requires the borough to provide a minimum funding to the school district — about $35 million, an amount tied to local property values.
The borough assembly funds the school district well above the amount, but Ward calls it “a penalty the the borough residents pay that unincorporated areas do not.” Ward said because the borough’s assessed property values grew, the district received $3 million less from the state, placing a burden on the borough.
Ward went over the borough’s existing priorities list, including the S.S. Nenana restoration and the Noel Wien Library project. Stapp cautioned that next year will be lean for Alaska finances based on current crude oil prices, something the state bases a third of its budget on.
“The price of oil depends on how successful we will be at executing some of these legislative priorities,” Stapp said. “If those prices go down, my optimism would not be so high.”
Another capital priority involves the first phase of the S.S. Neanna restoration, with a $4.3 million price tag. Ward said an inability to secure the grant leaves the borough short of $1.25 million. The borough bid out the project twice, and returning bids were too high or nonresponsive.
Noel Wien Library’s expansion and remodel, an $11 million project, needs $2.4 million to bring it to fruition. Ward said a forthcoming ordinance will ask the assembly to appropriate the funding. It’s already received some state support via allocation of federal Covid funding, on top of grants secured from various foundations.