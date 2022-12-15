The state Capitol building in Juneau

The state Capitol building in Juneau. News-Miner file photo.

Interior delegation lawmakers met with the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Monday to talk local legislative and capital priorities for the upcoming legislative session in January.

Interior delegates presented included Representative-elects Will Stapp (House District 32), Frank Tomaszewki (House District 34) Ashley Carrick (House District 35) and Rep. Mike Prax (District 33). Representatives from Sens. Scott Kawasaki and Robb Myers also attended. The Assembly provided four top legislative priorities that were hashed out in the assembly’s legislative committee.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.