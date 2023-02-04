A resolution adopting the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s annual Capital Improvement update went to the Assembly Finance Committee Thursday, which included bumping some projects back.
“Every year we go through an update process and every two years we go through a biennial process where new projects can be added,” Ward said. “Completed projects are removed from the CIP once they’re done.”
Projects are scored by a technical committee based on a facility’s maintenance, efficiency and age and proximity to populated areas.
The recommended updates go to a public hearing at the Assembly’s Feb. 23 regular meeting.
One of the proposed updates include modifying the first phase of the SS Nenana Restoration project by removing a $500,000 federal grant and reducing another grant amount to $100,000. Overall it reduces the project total from $4.3 million to $3.4 million.
Ward said the budget reflects the actual amount available for the project.
“We had expected to receive a number of grant dollars for this project that never materialized,” Ward said. “There is still a strong desire from the community to raise funds for this project.”
The SS Nenana, one of the Interior’s first steam-powered boats, is on display at Pioneer Park. The project addresses structural damage and basic code compliance to make the first floor safe for occupancy again — to include but not be limited to protective coverings, framing, decking, general stabilization and any items required by the city of Fairbanks.
Ward said the borough has put the project out to bid twice, but estimates came back higher than expected.
“We are trying to work with the market to understand why responses aren’t coming back the way we expected them,” Ward said.
One bid to address a new paint job for the ship came in at $250,000, versus a $100,000 cost estimate. Ward said the issue had to do with costs associated with lead abatement.
The borough looked at a $500,000 Historic Preservation Grant but the strings attached “made it not conducive for us to go after that.”
Ward said his administration has spoken with the Friends of the SS Nenana several times.
“They are frustrated,” Ward said. “They have wanted to have this project happen several years ago … but the challenge we’ve run into is the resources we have.”
Other proposed changes to the 2024 CIP include pushing several projects out in order to accommodate a $11.7 million consolidation rehabilitation of the Wescott Memorial Pool in North Pole. The Wescott Pool has $5.25 million already earmarked for it, but it needs an additional $5.7 million.
Projects that would be pushed out include a Growden Park baseball field consolidation from FY 2024 to FY 2025.
The play feature improvements to Hamme Pool would also be pushed to FY 2025.
“We did this because we didn’t want two pool facilities closed at the same time,” Ward said.
The design of the Lathrop High School kitchen remodel and Pioneer Park train bridge replacement would be pushed out.
Ward said Lathrop High School’s last major rehabilitation was about 30 years ago. It was nominated for the CIP by the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
Assemblymember David Guttenberg asked how critical the Pioneer Park train bridge replacement was to the train operation.
Ward said a repair project worth several hundred thousand dollars a few years ago shored up the trestles. He added borough staff believed the project could be pushed back a year or two.
“Ultimately they are at the end of life, the timbers are old,” Ward said. “The goal would be to replace them presumably with steel that would have greater longevity.”
Ward said moving some projects out a year has some perks.
“By slipping these projects, it allows us to keep a number of projects we have on the books moving forward,” Ward said. “I would caution moving projects up this year beyond what we have simply because we don’t have the capacity to start them at this time.”
The Wescott pool project would reduce the amount available in the CIP and Maintenance Reserve, which helps funds capital projects. Ward said a lighter construction year in 2024 would help replenish the fund.
The CIP amendment proposes boosting the Carlson Center bleacher construction project from $1.35 million to $1.85 million.
“The Carlson Center bleachers are ones that are original,” Ward said. “They are on a rolling track and have a number of seats that have failed.”
Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski recommended removing a $500,000 Welcome to Fairbanks sign from the CIP scheduled at least nine years out, but the motion failed in a deadlock 4-4 vote.
“I just don’t think it’s necessary to spend $500,000 on a welcome sign to the borough,” Lojewski said. “I don’t think it’s a good use of taxpayer dollars.”
Guttenberg opposed the idea, noting it remained planned out far enough for future assemblies to consider.
“It made the list for a reason and so long as it remains in the beyond, it’s stable in a frozen zone,” Guttenberg said.