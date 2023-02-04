S.S. Nenana

The S.S. Nenana

A resolution adopting the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s annual Capital Improvement update went to the Assembly Finance Committee Thursday, which included bumping some projects back.

“Every year we go through an update process and every two years we go through a biennial process where new projects can be added,” Ward said. “Completed projects are removed from the CIP once they’re done.”

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.