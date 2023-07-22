The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly finance committee failed to award a bid contract to Anchorage-based Bethel Engineering and Consulting for air quality monitoring technician services in a split 4-4 vote Thursday night.
“This contract is only for the service, maintenance and calibration of the monitors,” said Steven Hoke, Hoke said the borough currently has 11 monitors in the non-attainment area.
The contract itself notes the service could service up to 30 Purple Air quality monitors within the borough’s non-attainment zone. The contract would have cost $70,272 in the first year, with three renewal options for the same amount up to $351,360.
The borough would have used its own general fund money to pay for the contract.
The Fairbanks and North Pole areas of the borough are classified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a serious nonattainment area due to high levels of fine particulate matter (or PM2.5). According to the EPA and Alaska DEC, the non-attainment area exceeds the health-based 24 hour PM2.5 standards of 35 micrograms/cubic meter.
The state notes that “local emissions from wood stoves, burning distillate oil, industrial sources, and mobile emissions contribute to particulate pollution,” but places the majority of the cause on wood stove smoke.
Hoke said monitors would provide supplemental information for monitoring work the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation already conducts.
“[The information] is compiled and translated because it is collected a little differently than the state regulatory monitors,” Hoke said. “We then send it off to the state to assist in their efforts.”
Alaska DEC currently oversees regulatory authority regarding the borough’s air quality issues and compliance with federal policies, said Borough Mayor Bryce Ward. North Pole has one monitor and Fairbanks has two.
The state developed a Serious State Implementation Plan, a roadmap of actions and policies to bring the Fairbanks and North Pole into federal attainment compliance. The EPA is currently deciding whether to partially disapprove portions of the plan, something the state has staunchly disputed.
Assemblymember Jimi Cash asked whether the purple air monitor maintenance and calibration was a responsibility the borough had to conduct either by the EPA or through the state’s Serious State Implementation
“What is the reason we are having these monitors out there?” Cash asked.
Hoke said when the borough moved away from regulatory responsibilities in 2017 and 2018, it still opted to set up its own public monitoring network and website. He added private citizens could purchase their own monitors and hook into the network to provide additional data.
Ward said the borough’s monitors expand on gaps in the state’s monitoring network.
“Part of the reason we instituted our neighborhood monitors was to get a better idea of the air quality outside of [the state’s] monitors,” Ward said. “There are areas in the borough that are cleaner than the state monitors and areas that are dirtier.”
Most of the borough’s monitors are located on public sites such as schools and fire stations.
Ward said in order for the borough to reach attainment, it must show improvement throughout the entire area, not just the sites the state’s monitors cover. It also might collect data that might contradict what the state picks up and is used “as a broader case to get to attainment and know where to focus resources we do have to get into attainment.”
Hoke said the borough isn’t legally required to do it, but it does provide additional data to the state.
“Everything we provide to the state gives them more information to improve the model showing attainment throughout the non-attainment area, not just the regulatory monitors,” Hoke said. “That’s all the information we can use to attempt to gain this federal standard.” Hoke said the state oversees those problems, something the borough doesn’t track.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson whether the borough’s monitors are as accurate as the state, something Hoke said they weren’t.
“They are calibrated against the state monitors,” Hoke said. “The intent was to gather as much data as responsibly, efficiently and as fiscally responsible as possible.”
Assemblymember Barbara Haney if Hoke’s office reviews the data before it submits it. Hoke said his staff reviews it for completeness before transmitting it.
“If the data doesn’t make us look worse than the state’s making us look, do we still turn it over?” Haney asked.
Hoke replied that the borough “unbiasedly turns over data to the state.”
Haney asked if the borough’s monitors have issues with detecting hydroxymethanesulfonate, or HMS, another compound that contributes to the borough’s winter time PM2.5 problems.
HMS can be mistaken for sulfate, another compound, which possibly makes prior air pollution measurements inaccurate, according to a 2022 joint research paper published by University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute researchers.
Hoke said to his knowledge the monitors don’t suffer from such issues, but confirmed no one has checked.
Haney questioned whether the borough monitors will help state’s improvement plan separating if they couldn’t effectively detect the difference between HMS and other compounds. She had additional concerns about how they might impact people who relied on wood stoves as their sole source of home heating. Such residents must obtain a No Other Adequate Source of Heat (or NOASH) permit from the state.
“My other concern is that these things get used in a way that is not very helpful to those NOASHes,” Haney said.
Assemblymember David Guttenberg asked Hoke what would happen if the borough didn’t approve the technician contract with Bethel Engineering.
“It sounds like from your perspective that we are increasing the state’s ability to watch and monitor more places than they are and give them a better idea,” Guttenberg said.
Wilson, Cash, Haney and Assemblymember Brett Rotermund voted yes, while Guttenberg and Assemblymembers Savannah Fletcher, Mindy O’Neill and Kristan Kelly voted yes. Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski was absent.