Air Quality

Exhaust rises from a chimney along Farmers Loop Road Thursday afternoon, November 15, 2018.

 Eric Engman

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Finance Committee unanimously approved a sole source contract Thursday to Trinity Consultants, Inc. to provide technical analysis and modeling to help bring the borough’s nonattaninment area into federal compliance.

The cost for the initial year is $95,100, with an option for four one-year renewals for a total of $475,500.

