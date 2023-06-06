The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly Finance Committee unanimously approved a sole source contract Thursday to Trinity Consultants, Inc. to provide technical analysis and modeling to help bring the borough’s nonattaninment area into federal compliance.
The cost for the initial year is $95,100, with an option for four one-year renewals for a total of $475,500.
Steven Hoke, the borough’s air quality officer, told the finance committee Trinity Consultants (previously Sierra Consultants) already conducts air quality modeling that has previously been used to help bring the borough into compliance.
The borough has been considered a serious nonattainment area by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency since 2009 when its particulate matter exceeded a 24-hour health concern standard.
State and borough air pollution officials have noted most of the borough’s (PM2.5) pollution is caused by wintertime use of wood-burning stoves. The nonattainment area covers North Pole and Fairbanks and the immediate surrounding area.
The State of Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation completed and submitted a draft Serious State Implementation Plan (or Serious SIP) to the EPA with goals on how to meet national air quality standards.
However, the Serious SIP faces a partial disapproval by the EPA, contending while the borough has made progress, it needs to do more to curtail emissions. This includes placing additional checks and requirements on five power plants within the nonattainment zone and recommends the switch from Heating Oil No. 1 to Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel for homes that use heating fuel for home space heating.
Hoke said Trinity Consultants predicts air quality impacts whenever the borough conducts a stove change-out operation. The borough uses Targeted Airshed Grants, among other funding sources, to promote a change out program of stoves to a more effective wood-burning stove or an oil to natural gas program within the nonattainment area.
“Whenever we put together TAG grants, Trinity Consultants gives us those projections and help us get into the modeling with the state SIP development,” Hoke said.
Assemblymember Jimi Cash asked what would happen if the borough didn’t retain Trinity Consultants.
“Would those change out programs be useless as far as our PM2.5 compliance goes counting toward the SIP?” Cash asked.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said Trinity performs a few services for the borough, including air quality around wood stove change out programs.
Trinity tracks real-time progress and does significant emissions reduction projections to ensure the borough remains competitive when applying for grants.
“If we did not have this consultant, we are not capable of doing emission reductions as is needed to be competitive for those programs and do the reporting needed for the grants we already received,” Ward said. “The work they do is a pretty critical piece to the air quality program.”
Ward added the work done by Trinity also helps the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation develop the Serious SIP and necessary amendments, including providing information on actions “that may not be beneficial to the community or may not contribute to PM2.5 reductions.”
Assemblymember Barbara Haney asked about the effectiveness of wood stove exchanges, noting a report issued by the EPA Inspector General Office that the federal agency’s wood stove certification process had flaws.
The Feb. 28 report cited that the EPA’s wood heater program lacked reasonable assurance that stoves they approved weren’t property tested and certified before reaching homeowners. As a result, some wood stove models on the approved list may have produced similar or higher particulate matter as older models.
“Did Trinity pick that up at all in its studies or estimates?” Haney asked.
Ward said the result of that investigation came in part from a separate study done by the borough and DEC. Trinity looks at the emissions data for models as they are published “and looks at the reductions we get for that when taken out or put into the air shed.”
Borough Attorney Jill Dolan added the borough doesn’t have a wood stove registration program, so “we don’t necessarily know how many devices there are in the borough and what [models] they are.”
Ward added that calculating reductions based on particular devices depends on how much they are used, for long and temperature inversions seen in the nonattainment area.
Ward said Trinity’s average emission projections are modeled “over a period of years.”
“This is one of our biggest frustrations with the EPA that the state is arguing with,” Ward said. “We make these type of one-time reductions because it’s seen over multiple years and it can be quite some time before we see the impact from a monitoring perspective.”
