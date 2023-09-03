FNSB Building

News-Miner Photo

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Juanita Helms Administration Center.

Property tax deadlines for the Fairbanks North Star Borough have been extended to Sept. 5, with a delinquency deadline of Sept. 6, following a unanimous vote by the Assembly at a special emergency meeting Thursday.

The decision to extend the deadline follows the closure of the Juanita Helms Administration Center Wednesday due to two unrelated incidents. The building’s fire alarm system was consistently being tripped after a wrong sensor part was installed.

