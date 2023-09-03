Property tax deadlines for the Fairbanks North Star Borough have been extended to Sept. 5, with a delinquency deadline of Sept. 6, following a unanimous vote by the Assembly at a special emergency meeting Thursday.
The decision to extend the deadline follows the closure of the Juanita Helms Administration Center Wednesday due to two unrelated incidents. The building’s fire alarm system was consistently being tripped after a wrong sensor part was installed.
The building was shut down completely when a sewer line backup caused a sewage leak, creating a putrid smell and health risk, according to Chief of Staff Jim Williams. The closure impacted taxpayers’ “and took away about half a day for taxpayers to pay in person.”
“We had a very messy situation in the JHAC and it became untenable for the staff to work,” Williams said.
Williams said a lot of taxpayers made use of a on-site dropbox.
“A lot them didn’t want to do that, and a lot of them walked away wanting to talk to a treasury staff person while they were paying their taxes,” Williams said. “They didn’t get the opportunity to do that.”
The building was re-opened on Thursday, but Williams said Borough Mayor Bryce Ward believed it necessary to extend the deadline by another business day.
The extension only covers the first half of property taxes. The Nov. 1 deadline to pay the second half of the property taxes remains the same, with taxpayers becoming delinquent on Nov. 2.
The borough building will be closed Monday for Labor Day and will re-open Tuesday.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.