A resolution setting the minimum amount of funding for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District pushed to next week following an hour-long Borough Assembly debate over the amount to be specified.
The meeting was pushed because the assembly was forced to auto-adjourn after motions to extend the time failed.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward told the assembly he had met with district officials in December before settling on the $55.5 million in his budget, or $3.44 million more than the previous year. Ward said the amount was designed to offset a similar reduction in state funding based on a borough-wide property value increase.
Organized boroughs and municipalities with education powers provide a required local contribution.
State law requires the borough to adopt a minimum amount of education funding within 30 days of the district submitting a budget. The district provided its budget, requesting $59 million from the borough to preserve some elementary school teacher and support staff positions.
Ward said there “is significant talk in the Legislature about additional funding,” with a borough lobbyist estimating the school district could receive a $16.2 million increase in one-time funding.
The district faces closing a projected $17 million deficit, and the $55.5 million local contribution would see the elimination of 83 full-time teachers, increased class sizes and program changes and consolidations. The school board asked for $59 million from the borough to preserve elementary school teachers and support staff.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson pushed for an amendment to reduce the borough contribution to $39.5 million based both on Ward’s lobbyist update and the Alaska House of Representatives’ budget.
The House has incorporated up to $175 million in its budget, but the House Majority conditioned its approval based on appropriations from the $2 billion Constitutional Budget Reserve to balance and cover a deficit in the upcoming fiscal year. A CBR draw requires a three-quarters vote in both the House and Senate to pass, and the House as of Friday was still debating its budget.
“The Legislature is not done, so this is not the end result of anything,” Wilson said. “What this resolution says is that we will be giving the school district no less than [$39.5] million. The number could get bigger or could get smaller.”
She added her proposed reduction reflects honoring the $55.5 million in Ward’s budget; the possible $16.2 million brings the amount to parity with the $39.5 million.
Other assembly members disagreed, including Savannah Fletcher, who pointed out setting a minimum amount also serves as stability for the district.
“They are trying to plan and budget for the future,” Fletcher said. “We all know there is a lot of stuff up in the air in Juneau, so it’s nice that we can at least have a consistent, steady presence.”
‘Status quo’
School board representative Tim Doran cautioned that the school district has a responsibility to its 1,800-plus employees.
“We have no assurances we will get even one-time funding from the state … though there are hopeful signs,” Doran said.
He also noted that $55.5 million is a “status quo” figure for the district, which has cut about $15 million in programs and positions over the past several years. Adhering to even that number means the district must go back and rework its budget, prepare to provide notices for affected teachers and for schools to plan program cuts.
“It does have an impact and we may not have teachers,” Doran said. “What the message to 12,600 students, their family members, 1,800 employees and their families is what we want to see in our schools … do we want less?”
Doran later clarified the district must begin notifying certified teachers at some point of potential layoffs in advance of next year. Changes in state law extended that time period due to the unpredictability of the Legislature and governor adopting a budget, but a “pink slip” notice is still required.
Doran added volatility in pricing can create uncertainty and difficulties in future recruitment and retention efforts.
Ward, the borough mayor, said his intent with education funding was to provide stability on the borough’s largest budget expense, but added the assembly can make the argument for lower funding. He added his budget remains intact up until the assembly adopts it.
Ward also called the state education funding model broken and created the volatile uncertainty.
Debate over numbers
A successful amendment by Fletcher increased Wilson’s reduced amount to $53.5 million, with Fletcher seeing it as a compromise.
Wilson disagreed, saying the amount “locks us in” and added no one knows if the perceived additional funding would be just a one-time amount. She noted bills to increase the Base Student Allocation are still being debated in the Senate and could pass.
“It is not my intent to pass a budget until we have a number from the state Legislature, and we do not have to finalize a budget on May 11,” Wilson said.
The legislative session ends May 17 regardless of whether it passes a budget, though Gov. Mike Dunleavy or legislative leadership can call for a special session.
Assemblymember Jimi Cash argued he sought to push the school funding resolution amount lower to prevent from being locked in. He added borough taxpayers shouldn’t be asked to support more than can be provided.
“This is just a resolution setting a minimum amount,” Cash said. “It’s not to say I would not support $55.5 million when it comes time to vote on the budget.”
Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski asked Ward for a recommended “floor” amount and was cited $45 million, something Wilson moved to amend.
Wilson called it a sweet spot for a minimum amount and provides flexibility depending on legislative decisions.
Fletcher disagreed, saying even the $59 million request means the district has made cuts. Lojewski later pushed for $50 million, an amount supported by Fletcher, Assemblymembers David Guttenberg, Mindy O’Neall and Kristan Kelly.
Lojewski said he understood Wilson’s call to keep the amount low to provide flexibility and respect taxpayers, but it still creates uncertainty.
“The system is rigged against us, the teachers and students based on the number we put in the mandatory resolution,” Lojewski said. He added the $50 million prevents uncertainty while retaining flexibility dependent on a final state funding solution.
Guttenberg chastised the assembly as a whole for doing what it was criticizing the legislature for doing by “playing ping-pong with the budget.”
“We’re jerking the same game around,” Guttenberg said. “Let’s give the district the best number we can, what they need … and we can go from there.”
A few assembly members attempted to extend the meeting time, but failed. A successful motion pushed the meeting to reconvene on April 20 following a 5:30 p.m. assembly finance meeting and work session.
FNSBSD Chief Operations Officer Andy DeGraw briefly confirmed Thursday night that the district will be evaluating the budget, adding there’s still time prior to a final budget decision. The district will present its budget at the April 20 finance meeting.