The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly plans to take up discussion on a postponed resolution Thursday on whether to support legislation that would develop standards for a statewide renewable energy portfolio.
The proposed assembly resolution, sponsored by Assembly members Savannah Fletcher and Mindy O’Neall, notes the borough’s “economy will benefit with the development of renewable energy sources by requiring a significant labor force which will diversify our State’s labor market and keep Alaska competitive in a fast-changing world.”
The legislation — House Bill 121 and Senate Bill 101 — were introduced in March in their respective chambers but have yet to be scheduled for discussion. Both bills call for “certain electric utilities to derive increasing percentages of the utility’s net electric sales from renewable energy resources.”
The bills include proposed target dates to achieve 25% renewable energy sources by 2027, 50% by 2035 and 80% by 2040.
The Senate version is co-sponsored by Sens. Scott Kawasaki (D-Fairbanks), Löki Tobin (D-Anchorage) and Elvi Gray-Jackson (D-Anchorage); the House bill was co-sponsored by Reps. Jesse Sumner (R-Wasilla), Donna Mears (D-Anchorage), Genevieve Mina (D-Anchorage) and Jennie Armstrong (D-Anchorage).
For and against
Fletcher said at last Thursday’s assembly meeting “that a lot of the Railbelt relies on natural gas, we know we are running out and prices could be fluctuating unpredictably if we don’t have other sources of electric power.”
Fletcher authored a substitute after receiving feedback from Golden Valley Electric Association and others to support the overall goal, not specific legislation. She added she’s discussed the topic with some of the utility’s board members and to its marketing/external communications director.
“It also states we are encouraging the legislature to further their ongoing conversations with GVEA about this,” Fletcher said. “This seems to strike the right balance that we want to see it move forward, but do it with local utilities in mind for that conversation.”
GVEA has already committed to considering renewable energy sources as part of an adopted strategic generation plan as it eyes shutting down one of its Healy coal-fired power plants by December 2024. The utility’s plan calls for an eventual power purchase agreement for large-scale wind resources, among other solutions.
The resolution references the benefits of having low-cost energy from Usibelli Coal Mine, along with power plants that use it for base load requirements.
Assemblymember Barbara Haney said she couldn’t support the resolution because she said it casts a negative outlook on natural gas.
The resolution also references an unpredictable or falling supply of natural gas from the Cook Inlet. Hilcorp Alaska, which operates natural gas wells in Cook Inlet, last year informed its customers that it couldn’t guarantee new supply contracts after its current ones end.
Haney asked whether Interior Gas Utility’s recent contract to start shipping liquified natural gas from the North Slope next year offsets that risk.
Fletcher said IGU only uses natural gas for heating purposes, not for power generation.
Haney said she had issues, as well, with legislation that lacks sponsor statements or lack a hearing date.
“It seems to me when someone submits a bill, they ought to at least have a sponsor’s statement,” Haney said.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson also noted that the resolution appears to be negative toward natural gas and asked why the resolution would mention why some utilities would consider importing gas from outside Alaska.
O’Neall said the bill doesn’t say “we hate natural gas, it says we like renewable energy.”
IGU last year conducted a cost analysis when considering its options for a long-term stable gas supply to meet future demand. One of the options, importing natural gas from Canada, was rejected due to the volatility in prices, the cost to transport it and fluctuating currency values.
“As we are trying to get our constituents to basically turn their wood stoves in for gas, if I were reading this ordinance it would seem like we’re not going toward gas any longer,” Wilson said. “It would seem like we were going toward something that may or may not exist at this point.”
Wilson added there’s also the possibility of GVEA potentially benefiting from natural gas should the Alaska LNG Project pipeline be built and a spur line developed for Fairbanks.
O’Neall reiterated the resolution doesn’t directly reject natural gas as a resource.
“We’re not saying that natural gas is bad for the community. We’re saying that we support the evaluation of a renewable energy standard that we can work toward,” O’Neall said. “We realize that we are in a changing economy where the scale of our energy is changing and it behooves us to advocate for renewable energy sources as part of our electric use.”
The assembly was unable to finish discussion or vote on the resolution before the meeting auto-adjourned at 11:30 p.m. It will come up for discussion at Thursday’s recommended meeting following a borough Finance Committee and work session.
Resilient grids
Investments in renewable or resilient energy grids aren’t new for Alaska. In the past few years, both state and local entities have explored the option.
“We have a history of embracing renewable energy projects,” Meadow Bailey, GVEA’s director of external affairs and marketing, told the News-Miner on Monday.
The utility, she notes, operates Alaska’s largest wind farm at Eva Creek, installed the largest battery energy storage system (BESS) at the time 20 years ago, and installed one of the first commercial solar farms. The utility closed its bid project last month to replace its now-aging BESS system as technology has advanced.
The Alaska Energy Authority on April 10 also announced that GVEA is on a list of 27 recommended project grants.
The state Legislature approved $859,000 last year for the co-op to install three towers to monitor the wind area for a possible large-scale wind farm. The grant would allow improvements needed to collect additional data.
“We ware looking at large scale wind project that will benefit both the GVEA service area and the Railbelt as a whole,” Bailey said.
Shovel Creek is the first of three sites the utility is investigating wind potential. The initial $859,000 was awarded to install four meteorological towers in the area. AEA’s recommended grant would allow GVEA to install a LiDAR system to collect wind data and speed.
“It would allow us to collect more robust data,” Bailey said.
Fairbanks-based Alaska Renewables, who proposed the wind farm, looks to construct between 18 and 62 wind turbines in the Shovel Creek area. GVEA would need to select Alaska Renewables when the utility puts the request for a power purchase agreement out to bid.
Its co-founders, Matt Perkins and Andrew McDonnell, noted at a Thursday House Energy Committee that the project could generate between 50 and 211 megawatts of power. If research, paperwork and other factors fall into place, Alaska Renewable hopes to break ground within a few years.
Bailey said the data collection will be available for any developer who is interested in constructing a project.
“There is nothing set but we do talk with developers and know there are interest from multiple parties,” Bailey said.
Golden Valley expects to issue a call for bids by the end of April. The utility will review all the responses and its board of directors will make the final decision.