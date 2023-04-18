Eva Creek

Photo courtesy Eric Troyer

Above, a wind turbine at the Eva Creek Wind Farm is seen during bike trip to old mining trails around Ferry in 2016. At right, the turbine goes into place at Eva Creek.

 Photo courtesy Eric Troyer

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly plans to take up discussion on a postponed resolution Thursday on whether to support legislation that would develop standards for a statewide renewable energy portfolio.

The proposed assembly resolution, sponsored by Assembly members Savannah Fletcher and Mindy O’Neall, notes the borough’s “economy will benefit with the development of renewable energy sources by requiring a significant labor force which will diversify our State’s labor market and keep Alaska competitive in a fast-changing world.”

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.