The Fairrbanks North Star Borough Assembly certified votes for a Pleasant Valley Two Rivers fire service area two nights of heated discussion and numerous deadlocked votes.
The tiebreaker came from Assemblymember Jimi Cash, who had previously voted against certifying them, said he had a possible solution to bring forward an ordinance asking voters in the service area whether to abolish it.
Cash had previously voted with Assemblymembers Tammie Wilson, Barbara Haney and Brett Rotermund after the contentious topic was brought up by a group of Two Rivers residents and property owners after questioned the Nov. 15 election’s validity.
Supporting Cash was Assembly Presiding Officer Aaron Lojewski and Aseemblymembers Savanah Fletcher, Mindy O'Neall and David Guttenberg.
Over a dozen people testified, citing a litany list of concerns ranging from misinformation or incomplete information about whether the service would be a subscriptive model, if property owners could opt-out, an incorrect date published in a Nov. 13 News-Miner article.
Concerns also came up about adverse impacts caused by possible property tax increases within the fire service area and the fact that property owners who lived outside the proposed service area boundaries were unable to vote, a provision set in Alaska statute.
Cash’s successful motion to declare the election results valid was preceded by a previous assembly vote to accept the canvasing board’s report without actually certifying the report.
Borough attorney Jill Dolan said accepting the report starts the clock on whether individuals can request a judicial review to contest the reported results.
Prior to Friday's vote to validate, Wilson asked if such a motion could be delayed in order to inform residents and property owners in the service area of all the options, talk about potential costs and gain additional residential input.
“The only way you could do that by going out and talking to everyone,” Wilson said.
Chief of Staff Jim Williams attempted to relieve some anxiety by stating the mayor’s office would work with any established service area commission to determine an optimal budget. Williams added ulitmate approval of a budget and connected mill rate will be up to the borough.
Dolan noted that any type of costs would be impossible to determine until a service area commission was formed.
Even then, she said, service could be minimal and only would be able to obtain a borough fire service after the state issued a certificate to the fire service area.
A lengthy discussion, several attempted votes
Friday's vote came after a two-night assembly meeting that started Thursday with a number of deadlocked 4-4 votes. Assemblymember Kristan Kelly, the ninth member, had an excused absence, resulting in numerous split votes over a motion and amendments aimed at certifying the vote.
Lojewski brought the question back to the table Friday, while Dolan provided legal advice on a compromise.
Dolan said borough and state code requires the assembly to take a majority vote deciding the votes one way or another.
“The vote was to accept canvas boarding, so the assembly hasn’t taken action because it was a 4-4 vote,” Dolan said. “There is no action that was technically taken.”
Fletcher, Guttenberg, O’Neall and Lojewski voted to certify the election Thursday night while Rotermund, Cash, Wilson and Haney cast the no votes.
Dolan advised that a decision is required to “start the clock” on a 10-day window for voters to seek judicial review contesting the election.
Dolan on both nights advised the quickest legal resolution would be to certify the results. The assembly could then introduce an ordinance for an election asking voters to abolish the service area before July 1, the date new property taxes take effect and feasibly when a fire service contract could be issued.
Fletcher, Gutenberg and O’Neall favored the recommendation, while the dissenting four disagreed on the recommendation. Cash would later vote in favor of certification with the intent to submit an ordiannce seeking the service area's abolishment.
Resident opposition
The fire service area was put forward as one solution to fund a volunteer fire department for Chena Hot Springs Road between Miles 12 and 27 following a series of arson fires that destroyed 11 buildings in Two Rivers starting in mid-May of 2021.
The community stood up a volunteer fire department and association earlier this yearn response to the 2021 arsons. However, the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Association and its board of directors are independent of the borough.
A fire service area would mean a new property tax set by a local service area commission recommended by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward and confirmed by the assembly.
Opponents cited several issues with the Nov. 15 election, including from a lack of information or alleged misinformation from the borough administration or from volunteer fire department association, an incorrect date published in a News-Miner article and inadequate information.
Other issues included confusion over whether it would be a subscription service, misinformation about fire insurance rates and ambulance coverage.
The News-Miner published the incorrect election day in the article but the right date. The newspaper corrected the online version immediately after being notified and published a correction on Nov. 14, the day before the election.
Dolan on Thursday said the borough properly noticed the election results in a legal notice, separate from the article.
The fire service area received 149 yes votes, 92 no votes and five uncounted ballots. Two of the five were cast by non-registered voters, two lived outside the voting area and the fifth was an empty envelope.
Two Rivers resident Don McKee said some residents were confused because they lacked basic information.
“There was confusion on when, where and who could vote for this FSA and has divided our community like nothing I’ve seen in 63 years,” McKee said. “The vote for the FSA needs to be re-done, allowing all property owners the right to voice their opinion.”
Lonny Lofts, a North Pole resident who owns property in the proposed Two Rivers area but couldn’t vote said it “ a violation of my rights. [This is] taxation without representation.”
He added that “many people were not even aware there was a vote.”
“There are a lot of us, including myself, who had to work long shifts and long hours to pay our bills and taxes in a time of rampant inflation,” Lofts said. “We do not have time to read papers or social media.”
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said at Thursday’s meeting the administration worked with Two Rivers community members when interest came up about forming a fire department. The conversations included discussion of a subscription service or a fire service area.
“The administration felt the only way to move forward was to hold a vote to create a fire service area,” Ward said. The proposed service area boundaries, he said, were set once the assembly approved the ordinance establishing the Nov. 15 election.
A two-night debate
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson, on both nights, said Thursday’s testimony was enough to question the election’s validity.
“My concern is that misinformation got out, whether because it was the borough’s fault or mistake in print,” Wilson said at Friday’s meeting. “People who came on that Wednesday to vote were not allowed because the election was already over.”
Rotermund shared similar thoughts Thursday night, adding while he appreciates the legal advice, the residents who were “looking to us to right what they believe is wrong” should be taken seriously.
“Sure, we could do what the attorney says, but to me, that is the example of the government moving at the sound of smell,” Rotermund said. “I’d rather see this decertified and kick it back.”
Fletcher and Haney on Friday said they individually spoke with Pleasant Valley-Two Rivers Fire Association board officers following Thursday’s failed vote.
“I don’t think he’s going to court, and he would rather put the energy into convincing folks they need a fire service,” Haney said. “People don’t have extra money to go around throwing at attorneys.”
Fletcher, a practicing attorney, said it’s risky to assume litigation won’t occur.
“Let’s not count on people not able to afford lawyers. Some could take it on for free and expect attorneys fees,” Fletcher said.
Cash said the newspaper misprint isn’t the pressing issue but perceived muddied information from borough staff or administration.
“That alone makes me not want to validate it because it was a false premise,” Cash said. “This was a government representation involved, and that’s my biggest issue.”
Voter turnout questions
Guttenberg asked on Friday about Two Rivers’ voter turnout in the Oct. 8 municipal election and the Nov. 15 service area election. Dolan cautioned there are boundary differences between the Two Rivers precinct and the proposed service area.
Borough Clerk Trickey reported just over 1,200 registered voters live in Two Rivers precinct, compared to just over 730 in the service area boundary. In total, 269 qualified ballots were cast in the Oct. 8 municipal election, and 241 qualified in the Nov. 15 election.
O’Neall provided a blunt observation.
“From the way I see it, there was an election notified by the borough with integrity and correctly. The vote was held, and that vote didn’t go the way for some people,” O’Neall said. “They found a mistake printed in the newspaper and came to the assembly and said ‘nah uh, there was a mistake.”
O’Neall said it’s wrong for the assembly as a governing body to base its decision on that testimony and goes against “the fabric of this country.”
Editorial note: This version updates the story to reflect a post-deadline vote to declare the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Service Area Fire Service election valid.