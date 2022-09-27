Chamber forum

Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly candidates, from left, Kuba Grzeda and Brett Rotermund (running for Seat B) and Barbara Haney and Liz Reeves-Ramos (running for Seat I) field questions during a Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce forum Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. 

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly candidates fielded economic development questions Tuesday from the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.

Assembly Seat B candidates Kuba Grzeda and Brett Rotermund and Seat I candidates Barbara Haney and Liz Reeves-Ramos participated in the forum. Seat C incumbent Mindy O'Neall, who is running unopposed, was not part of the program.

