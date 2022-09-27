Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly candidates fielded economic development questions Tuesday from the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce.
Assembly Seat B candidates Kuba Grzeda and Brett Rotermund and Seat I candidates Barbara Haney and Liz Reeves-Ramos participated in the forum. Seat C incumbent Mindy O'Neall, who is running unopposed, was not part of the program.
The candidates were asked about business growth and job creation, potential cuts or expansion of borough services, and what their funding priorities might include.
On developing business growth and job creation, all agreed that the borough's high cost of living hampers a solid work force.
Both Rotermund and Grzeda supported expanding vocational education programs.
"Even in the best of times, our labor pool has barely been a puddle," Rotermund said. "Covid drove that up, and it's hard to find people period. Locally, we are not supporting vocational education programs in our schools enough and training our kids to work. College is not the answer for everyone."
Grzeda agreed, adding that more support should be given for both hands-on labor training, as well as more specialized careers such as engineers and scientists.
Haney and Reeves-Ramos made more of a push to support and develop winter tourism, which they said has room to grow.
"One of the things that I really appreciate about the borough and Alaska is there is room for growth," Reeves-Ramos said. "There is space here to grow if you have a dream."
Keep it, cut it, fund it?
Candidates were asked what services they might prioritize or cut depending on borough funding.
Reeves-Ramos and Grzeda said the Borough Assembly appears to have created a lean budget, and there's not much room to cut or add. Grzeda added he would support hiring a full-time grant writer to secure funding to pay for some existing services.
Rotermund had some concerns about the operations of the Carlson Center, noting it was not utilized enough. Another concern was the borough's public transportation system.
"Why are we driving around school bus-sized buses with a limited number of passengers?" he said, proposing that the borough should examine using smaller-sized vehicles.
Haney called the question a fairy tale issue because making services self-sustaining can be hard. However, she supported prioritizing funding to emergency services, especially in the borough's rural communities such as Salcha.
Asked specially about school funding, Haney and Reeves-Ramos noted the borough's local contributions are set by statute.
Reeves-Ramos and Grzeda said they would vote to support funding what the board of education requests, while trying to secure a bit more.
Haney said more money should be allocated toward operations and maintenance, along with technology needs.
Rotermund called the current funding dynamic broken, adding the Fairbanks school district already spends the highest per-capita but ranks low in test scores. More money needs to be spent in the classroom and less in the administration.
Regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, all the candidates agreed any organization would be hard pressed to prepare for such an event.
“You can do economic forecasting and forecast away, but you can't tell what will happen,” Haney said. “But you have to be flexible and resilient.”
Reeves-Ramos added that the assembly should maintain an open-door policy and listen to residents’ concerns. Grzeda said the borough can be more proactive in its budgeting priorities and look at long-term issues that affect the borough.
Rotermund said some concerns involve energy costs, acknowledging the borough can’t affect it directly. He added the borough should work closer with its road service areas for a better response to severe weather patterns like the one seen last winter.
Candidates were also asked about how much support should be given to the borough’s proposed climate change action plan, which is being developed.
Reeves-Ramos said several groups will likely say any climate action plan “doesn’t go far enough” but that she would look to residents to determine the level of funding.
“Climate change needs to be at the forefront of our mind but not overly burden our residents,” she said.
Grzeda called it a good first step “in the face of a changing climate in Alaska,” adding it should be "funded in some form.”
Rotermund said he was torn over the issue and isn’t sure about the funding of it. While climate change poses a risk, he said, there’s also the concern “that we could destroy our way of life and economy” in funding these plans.
Haney said it’s not the role of a second-class borough to execute a climate action plan, adding it comes across as a government mandate.
All four noted their respective challengers have remained civil during the current election campaign.
“I think we are all running because we want to see our community improve,” Reeves-Ramos said.
Municipal elections for the assembly, along with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Board of Education, and elections for the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole are Oct. 4.