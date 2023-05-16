The Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation will receive the entirety of its funding from the Fairbanks North Star Borough following a few amendments made at Thursday’s assembly meeting on the budget.
An assembly Finance Committee recommendation would have reduced the borough’s general operations grant for FEDC from $300,000 to $275,000, and raised a corresponding match grant from $50,000 to $75,000.
However, Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall made motions to restore the amounts to the original proposed by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward.
“I think this recognizes our partnership and the good FEDC does in the community,” O’Neall said.
Under guidelines adopted last year, FEDC could only access the $50,000 if it raised an equivalent amount. O’Neall noted the change caught FEDC off guard last year, and and the corporation was unable to raise the full $50,000.
“It didn’t give the corporation a full year to actually meet that match, which they have been working really hard trying to raise,” O’Neall said. She added the assembly should be more transparent in its conversations with partners about changing funding provisions.
O’Neall also pushed through giving FEDC more flexibility in its match provisions. The amendment allows FEDC to receive the $50,000 match on a dollar-for-dollar basis.
“FEDC essentially does a borough function for the borough and we provide a grant for those services,” O’Neall said. She later clarified FEDC supplements some borough economic development functions.
FEDC receives funding from the city of Fairbanks and from the borough on an annual basis, in addition to independent investment from private and public entities and event sponsorships.
The Finance Committee budget amendment had been made on the basis that FEDC, a private entity, needed to seek more private investment rather than rely on government funding.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson disagreed with O’Neall’s assessment, with Wilson noting the initial proposed reduction embraced partnership.
“This is all about partnership,” she said. She recalled when Jim Dodson originally approached the borough about funding “but this would be privately funded and was going to get community backing.”
She added FEDC was provided notice last year when the borough adopted its changes.
“We made it pretty clear this would be the one time we were going to ask for partnerships in the private sector to match the other funds,” Wilson said. “Right now this organization is primarily funded by government ... it should be done by the private sector so [FEDC] can help get the private sector to where it needs to be.”
Wilson also disagreed that FEDC was performing a borough function with economic development, noting the borough mayor’s office and the Economic Development Commission serve that role.
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher, who supported O’Neall’s amendment, agreed with both Wilson and O’Neall.
Fletcher said the borough should work with its nonprofit partners to ensure a smooth funding transition without “pulling the rug from underneath them.” But the long-term goal remains to ensure they garner more and more funding from private investment.
Jomo Stewart, president and CEO of FEDC, said Monday he was surprised but very thankful about the assembly approvals.
Stewart noted his original proposed budget with the borough administration was for a “status quo” budget, with some flexibilities.
“One of my concerns with the increased match amount was in the time allowable under the way we had decided to address that $50,000,” Stewart said. “Raising the funds isn’t the hard amount but raising them in a time frame to be released can be a challenge.”
He said he understood the intent behind the initial change to FEDC’s budget.
“I understand the request of the assembly and I also understand the desire of public officials to not be the only one supporting FEDC,” Stewart said.
He added FEDC needs a consistent budget in order to ensure consistent programs.
FEDC spearheads or coordinates major initiatives, including the Young Professionals Council, the Alaska Interior Business Accelerator Program and the Fairbanks Housing Task Force.
It also conducts several efforts such as the Fairbanks Business Spotlights program, the winter “Moose on the Loose” scavenger hunt with small businesses and the first annual Winter Solstice Festival last year.
“We are partners and we do serve the community of Fairbanks,” Stewart said. “When it comes to economic development we are the action arm, we are happy to do that but we need the funding.”
He added the borough itself conducts economic development efforts under its powers as a second-class borough through the Economic Development Commission and the mayor’s office, but when it comes to boots on the ground, “we support small businesses and services.”