The Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation may find itself with a leaner future if the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly adopts a budget with some recommended cuts.

The Assembly Finance Committee adopted an amendment in a 5-4 vote Saturday during its last budget work session that reduces its borough-combined operations amount by $25,000 from $300,000 to $275,000. The amendment also increased the FEDC project fund 50/50 match from $50,000 to $75,000.

