The Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation may find itself with a leaner future if the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly adopts a budget with some recommended cuts.
The Assembly Finance Committee adopted an amendment in a 5-4 vote Saturday during its last budget work session that reduces its borough-combined operations amount by $25,000 from $300,000 to $275,000. The amendment also increased the FEDC project fund 50/50 match from $50,000 to $75,000.
Assemblymember Jimi Cash, who made the motion, said the borough contribution to FEDC “will remain unchanged but the amount that requires a match will be increased.”
FEDC’s revenue stream incorporates a number of sources, but the two of the largest come from the borough and from the city of Fairbanks. The city traditionally provides $100,000 annually from bed tax revenue, but bumped it by $25,000 for 2023 following a last-minute contentious budget discussion in December.
FEDC Executive Director Jomo Stewart presented his budget earlier this month, highlighting the activities and efforts the organization conducts. Those include advocating for sensible air quality solutions, and engaging in the Alaska Defense Forum and the Fairbanks Housing Task Force.
FEDC has also launched several other programs, such as an energy task force discussion forum, the Alaska Interior Business Accelerator program and a young professionals business leadership program.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward’s recommended budget proposes to keep FEDCO’s funding flat at $350,000 over two combined pots.
Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall opposed the amendment, saying a similar arrangement made in last year’s budget caught FEDC by surprise.
“They are trying to adjust their budget cycle to meet the demand we put in place last year,” O’Neall said. “We are moving the target here, and it’s unfair. I don’t think it’s been discussed with FEDC.”
She added if the borough is serious about supporting economic development “We shouldn’t be moving that target without discussion.”
Cash, along with Assemblymembers Tammie Wilson, Brett Rotermund, Barbara Haney and Aaron Lojewski, voted in favor of the amendment. O’Neall, along with Assemblymembers Savannah Fletcher, David Guttenberg and Kristan Kelly opposed the amendment.
Stewart, FEDC’s president, said Tuesday he doesn’t know how the change will affect his organization’s budget.
“It may be a reduction to our overall base funding,” Stewart said. “Both the administration and FEDC have tried to be conservative in the budget request.”
The $300,000 serves as base amount, while $50,000 is a match funding. The borough would release the $50,000 only after FEDC raises $50,000 in private capital.
Stewart said in some ways, the match provides the FEDC with incentive to raise additional private investments. But raising it can take time.
By boosting the match requirement to $75,000, Stewart said “one thing he concerns with this structure is it can be a challenge raising these funds.”
He said he plans to ask for clarification, along with considerations on how private investment can be raised. Outside local government funding, Stewart said FEDC defines funding by private investors and sponsors. Investors — which include both public and private groups — provide funding for overall operations and projects, while sponsors might provide funding for a specific event such as “Moose on the Loose.”
“This community has a shown a willingness to contribute to need for economic development,” Stewart said. He added when FEDC develops its budget for the borough, it removes funding from public entities from its list of outside investments to be safe.
“One of the things I asked the assembly for in my request is if we could use those terms ‘investor’ and ‘sponsor’ interchangeably,” Stewart said.
The borough’s budget won’t be decided on until the assembly adopts it. Public comment and discussion on the budget is slated for May 4, and a follow-up meeting scheduled for May 11.