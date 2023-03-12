The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly has joined the list of local governing bodies opposing the Manh Choh mining project’s ore haul trucking plan.
The assembly adopted a resolution Thursday sponsored by Assemblymember David Guttenberg in response to a large public outcry that addressed public safety, potential damage to the infrastructure and impacts to air quality.
“The citizens are incredibly concerned about it, even those who spoke in favor of the mine itself,” Guttenberg said. “I am not satisfied with the answers we have gotten from the industry on what they can do.”
Guttenberg stressed that the resolution does not oppose the project itself, adding that Fairbanks’ history is rooted in the mining industry.
Starting in late 2024, Kinross Alaska plans to haul gold ore mined from Manh Choh on 240 miles of public roads from Tok to Kinross Fort Knox, 25 miles northeast of Fairbanks, for at least four years.
The contractor, North Pole-based Black Gold Transport, will haul the ore using 95-foot-long double side dump trailers on a 24-hour cycle, with an estimated 60 trips per day. A fully-loaded truck would weigh an estimated 82 tons. Kinross will spend $30 million for 50 of the custom-built trucks. Guttenberg noted the resolution stands as a call to reach a compromise that will create a dialogue.
“We need to be more involved with this,” Guttenberg said. “There are other options and those need to be put on the table.”
Public outcry
Opponents argue that the trucking plan is unprecedented, poses significant safety risks, severely impacts roads and bridges and increases air pollution in the Fairbanks and North Pole areas.
Most of the 30 residents who spoke at Thursday’s night meeting voiced those concerns.
Some cited safety concerns about the more than 100 school bus stops on the route, and the potential ramifications of transporting heavy loads during sub-arctic conditions on icy roads.
A few offered a compromise: limit the frequency of trucks and the hours of transportation.
Several supported Kinross’s decision, or clarified a few numbers in Guttenberg’s resolution, which reflected old third-party information.
Jeremy Huffman, CEO of Black Gold Transport, disputed safety concerns.
“This is not an off-road industrial haul truck we propose to use,” Huffman said. “It is the same double-trailer side dumps you see on the road every day, just with more axles and safety features … our truck and trailer combo is safe and legal to drive on Alaska highways.”
Huffman said the trucks will be equipped with advanced disc brakes that reduce stopping distance by 30%, among other safety measures. Black Gold will only hire drivers with a minimum of five years experience driving in ice and snow conditions, will receive additional training on the planned route and will obey all rules of the road.
A few supporters advocated that Guttenberg’s resolution was premature until a state-sponsored corridor analysis can be completed. The Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities launched an independent 25-member technical committee and selected Kinney Engineering to conduct an analysis of the corridor.
The analysis focuses on short-, middle- and long-range needs; Kinney expects to complete the first part by the end of 2023.
The Fairbanks and North Pole city councils adopted their own resolutions about the truck plan.
The Fairbanks resolution takes a position that strongly supports the Manh Choh mining project but encourages Kinross to consider alternative transportation solutions. North Pole’s version takes a broader approach in opposing the trucking solution due to safety concerns as well as impacts on roadways and air quality concerns, while supporting the mining component.
Like the other resolutions, Guttenberg’s recognizes the borough has no power to address the haul plan.
“We need to line up with Fairbanks and the North Pole because their economic base is concerned,” Guttenberg said. “Every time you tweak something, you make it better and there’s more jobs.”
Assembly debate
The assembly spent nearly an hour debating the topic, along with a few attempted amendments.
Early on, Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski declared a potential conflict, noting his aurora tour business occasionally used the proposed route. Assemblymember Jimi Cash, acting as chair, ruled no conflict.
Lojewski also proposed a substitute and a few amendments, such as changing the word “opposition” to “concern,” but was rejected in a narrow vote.
Assemblymembers Barbara Haney and Tammie Wilson asked for postponement until the state’s corridor analysis made progress. Wilson noted the delay will provide time to include factual information to craft an informed resolution.
“We don’t have all the information, and it would be irresponsible of us to pass something without all the accurate information,” Wilson said.
Haney argued the resolution likely won’t make a difference to the state’s technical committee or corridor analysis. She added the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed actions for air quality issues in the borough could render the whole plan moot, as the actions could impact federal highway funding for the area.
Other assemblymembers disagreed.
“I don’t have great faith we will get answers and we get closer and closer to this … they will be rolling their trucks,” said Assemblymember Kristan Kelly. “People came here [to testify] and expect us to make a decision.”
Wilson said she couldn’t support the resolution because it would have a chilling effect on businesses, including Kinross.
“I think there are safety concerns, but what I heard is they are knocking those out one by one,” Wilson said. “[Kinross] could legally do what they want but they went out and talked to everyone and are making changes.”
Brett Rotermund called the decision tough because he shared the public’s concerns.
“We need to shift gears and come up with a resolution with wording to North Pole and Fairbanks,” he said, adding the borough supports mining and Kinross. “We can address the concerns without making the industry look bad.”
Lojewski reiterated the borough lacks the power to regulate road activity.
“It’s great to see the community passionate about this, but to me the best venue would be lobbying the Legislature … to get them to impose the limits folks want to ensure safety or whatever the case is,” Lojewski said.
The assembly ultimately voted 5-4 to support the resolution.
Reconsideration
Rotermund filed a reconsideration over the resolution Friday, citing the need to clean up resolution language.
“We have some negative connotations in the resolution,” Rotermund told the News-Miner.
Rotermud said he “was asleep at the wheel” when it came to consideration of Lojewski’s amendment during the late hour when the vote was made.
“In the end what we could have come up with is a resolution to acknowledge both sides of the coin,” he said. “We need something that clearly states the assembly is not against mining, not against Kinross, but we need to acknowledge that there are folks in the community that have concerns about the trucking plans.”