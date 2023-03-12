The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly has joined the list of local governing bodies opposing the Manh Choh mining project’s ore haul trucking plan.

The assembly adopted a resolution Thursday sponsored by Assemblymember David Guttenberg in response to a large public outcry that addressed public safety, potential damage to the infrastructure and impacts to air quality.

