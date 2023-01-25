North Pole Swim Meet

News-Miner Photo

Wescott Pool in North Pole.

 News-Miner Photo

A major overhaul of a 45-year-old borough-owned pool in North Pole could start this summer should the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly sign off on final fund appropriations Thursday night.

Ordinance 2022-20-1V, sponsored by Borough Mayor Bryce Ward, seeks to appropriate $5.7 million for the rehabilitation of the Wescott Memorial Pool in North Pole. The ordinance also consolidates three projects into a single item in an effort to reduce costs.

