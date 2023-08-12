Aurora Energy Solutions kiln

Steam billows out of the wood-drying kiln Friday morning at Aurora Energy Solutions, LLC’s facility on the corner of Phillips Field Road and Driveway Street on Nov. 20, 2020. Dorothy Chomicz/News-Miner

The Fairbanks North Star Borough will increase what it financially offers residents living the nonattainment zone to remove a solid fuel heating device following an 8-1 Assembly vote Thursday night.

Under a revision to the program, residents can receive up to to $14,000 for the removal of an outdoor hydronic heater and up to $10,000 for the removal of wood stoves, fire places and inserts and coal devices.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.