The Fairbanks North Star Borough will increase what it financially offers residents living the nonattainment zone to remove a solid fuel heating device following an 8-1 Assembly vote Thursday night.
Under a revision to the program, residents can receive up to to $14,000 for the removal of an outdoor hydronic heater and up to $10,000 for the removal of wood stoves, fire places and inserts and coal devices.
Borough Air Quality Manager Steven Hoke noted Thursday that the change matches the reimbursement amount offered under the change-out replacement program. Under the current process, the borough only offers $2,000 to remove a wood stove and $5,000 for hydronic heaters, significantly lower than
“Removals have been consistently low since its peak in 2012 and only 24 since 2020,” Hoke said. If the borough offers to cut a larger check, he said, “we expect to see a significant increase in overall participation.”
The replacement program currently offers several options, including conversion from solid fuel stoves to natural gas or heating oil boilers, back-up generators and other solutions. But they require a more rigorous process, including paperwork, documentation and finding a vendor to conduct the conversion.
The borough receives federal Targeted Airshed Grant (TAG) funding from the Environmental Protection Agency to pay for change-outs and replacements. Grants in different years have different eligibility requirements, Hoke said, but with overlapping commonalities.
Hoke said the EPA has verbally agreed to the change in its grant funding.
Paying for a removal-only option continues to be a constant for grants received in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The 2018 and 2019 programs have a combined $10 million that still need to be spent.
The borough launched its wood stove removal and replacement program as an effort to help reduce wintertime fine particulate material (PM2.5) pollution emissions in an effort to help the North Pole and Fairbanks areas meet EPA Clean Air Act standards.
The EPA in 2009 designated Fairbanks, North Pole and the immediate surroundings as serious nonattainment area because of high PM2.5 emissions and bad air quality. While the state monitors and enforces air quality measures such as no-burn days, the borough attempts to facilitate other measures such as the change out program
Hoke added that the program reduces staff time in preparing paperwork, cuts down on delays for vendors and provides homeowners for flexibility when looking at alternative heating options.
Both the removal and the conversion programs do have a deed restriction stipulation that prohibits future installation of wood stoves in the homes, as mandated by the federal grants. The biggest goal would mean bolstering its removal of solid fuel devices, reducing fine particulate matter (PM2.5) emissions and hitting the EPA’s attainment requirements.
‘In a pickle’
Rep. Mike Prax (R-North Pole), during public comment, supported the increased price as a necessary evil.
“We are put in a corner by the EPA and we are going to have to buy out people by raising this bid enough to have people abandon their wood-burning stoves,” Prax said. “We are just in a pickle.”
Prax added if the borough and state doesn’t reduce PM2.5 emissions, the EPA will force utilities and refineries in North Pole and Fairbanks “to spend tens of millions of dollars on changes.”
“That will accomplish nothing expect raise the cost of gasoline and electricity,” Prax said. “Don’t get caught up in the details, just pass it and move on.”
Resident Patrice Lee encouraged the borough to look at including heat pumps as an addition item in its change-out program. She also favored the removal of any outdoor hydronic system, which would be deemed uncertified by the Department of Environmental Conservation after 2024.
‘Best bang for your buck’
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson proposed boosting the hydronic heater removal rate to $20,000, calling them the highest-polluting solid fuel heating devices.
“We get the biggest bang for our buck with the EPA when they are removed,” Wilson said. “Now they are not only removed, but owners can’t put new wood heating devices in their homes.”
She noted that removing a hydronic heater from the home system can be expensive and should be reimbursed accordingly.
Assemblymember Jimi Cash, a residential heating systems estimator, supported Wilson’s proposed amendment and agreed about the expense in removing hydronic heaters.
Outdoor hydronic heaters are a boiler system that rely on pellets, wood or coal to heat water that warms indoor spaces. They include a series of lines and radiators installed into a building’s infrastructure.
“There is a significant amount of infrastructure to be created in the switch from a hydronic boiler to a regular oil or natural gas boiler,” Cash said. “Even $20,000 for a lot of homes may not cover the cost.”
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said the higher amount could be a challenge, given the higher amount must be approved by the EPA.
“It’s not just a free-for-all,” Ward said. “We did have to work the EPA to come up with these dollar amounts. I don’t think we ran $20,000 by them as an approvable number.”
He added it’s not a bad idea to provide $20,000 but he was “99.9% sure that dollar amount won’t be allowed with these grants.” Hoke, the air quality director, agreed, noting the EPA would not be swayed because of still-likely lower participation for removals compared to replacement of a device. Assemblymembers asked whether a conditional clause could be included in the program change, reliant on the EPA’s approval, or if Assembly approval could be postponed two weeks.
“If the EPA wants us to clean our air up, why on God’s green earth wouldn’t they want us to go after the devices they once said are the worst ones to have?” Wilson said. “The whole point is to get the dirtiest things gone.”
Ward said the most likely result of a two-week delay would just be a loss of two weeks.
“We are pretty confident the EPA will say no [to $20,000] because we already have the proposed numbers in our program under the replacement cycle,” Ward said. “We do believe this will provide a quality air improvement for the community.”
Other Assemblymembers opposed Wilson’s proposed $20,000 increase, including Savannah Fletcher, who said it there would be months of delays and the EPA red flags, affecting future grant funding.
“I agree with Ms. Wilson that we want to clean our air and incentivize adequately,” Fletcher said. “I just don’t this delay helps us reach that goal.”
Wilson’s amendment was rejected. The overall proposed boot in removal payments was approved in an 8-1 vote, with Wilson voting no.
For more information on the change-out programs, visit www.fnsb.gov/386/Change-Out-Programs.