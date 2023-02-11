North Pole Swim Meet

Wescott Pool in North Pole.

A consolidated Wescott Memorial Pool repair project moved forward after the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly voted unanimously Thursday night.

The project condenses three separate items into one package with the intent to save the borough $500,000 when it bids out the project. About $5.25 million will be appropriated from the Capital Improvement Program and Maintenance Reserve to the capital projects fund.

