A consolidated Wescott Memorial Pool repair project moved forward after the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly voted unanimously Thursday night.
The project condenses three separate items into one package with the intent to save the borough $500,000 when it bids out the project. About $5.25 million will be appropriated from the Capital Improvement Program and Maintenance Reserve to the capital projects fund.
The North Pole pool already had $5.7 million appropriated from previous years.
In addition, $300,000 was appropriated to repair the Wescott Pool waterslide, which has been out of commission, and another $150,000 to repair the facility’s roof.
At a Tuesday media conference, Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said the project will extend Wescott Pool’s life by at least 20 years.
The Assembly postponed the project at its Jan. 26 meeting, citing a request for more information given the project’s cost.
“I wanted to hear from the public, I did hear from the public,” said Assemblymember Tammie Wilson, one of those who requested additional information. “They do like their North Pole pool.”
Wilson said her concern was about the proposed North Star Recreation Center, which would be a multi-phase, multi-year project that would include an aquatics center and improvements to the Big Dipper Ice Arena. While the borough has conducted outreach efforts, including a survey and feasibility study, it remains a concept.
“We talk about this $100 million project that may come and what I wanted to know is if they had a choice between a state-of-the-art center or a local pool, which would they want,” Wilson said. “It was all about ‘it makes a difference that it’s in our community.’”
Assemblymember David Guttenberg said the project reflects the borough’s obligation to maintain its facilities.
“We aren’t building Taj Mahals in the borough,” Guttenberg said. “These are maintenance projects; we are extending the life hopefully for 20 years.”
He added such projects are programmed in the budget “to keep the current facilities operating and in use for our residents.”
“To just not do maintenance and shut down a facility is ludicrous and we get a lot of that,” Guttenberg said.
He added it’s a quality of life issue as well when people talk about economic development, attracting a new superintendent or military plans to add additional personnel.
“They ask ‘what do you have for our people,’ ‘how are your schools and your pools?’” Guttenberg said. “That’s economic development.”
North Pole Councilmember Aino Welch favored the consolidated project as well.
“I’ve heard from a lot of people that use this pool a lot,” Welch said. “It would not be a good thing if we lost it. Everything else, we have to travel to Fairbanks, so this would take another thing away from our youth and our seniors.”
According to borough staff, a building condition survey identified issues that needed to be addressed.
The project involves repairs and rehabilitations to the pool’s site drainage, underground dewatering lines, underfloor piping, renovation to existing locker rooms and the addition of family changing restroom.
Electrical and mechanical upgrades and a natural gas line installation are also part of the project.
The Wescott Pool rehabilitation will push other projects in the borough’s Capital Improvement Program out by at least a year in order to accommodate then needed funding.
Ward on Tuesday said the borough intends to bid out the project this spring and start construction this summer.
He said construction will likely take a year to complete, during which Wescott will remain closed for use.
