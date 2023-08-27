The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly approved changes to the make-up of its planning commission in an unanimous vote Thursday night.
The changes will provide the city of Fairbanks with an additional spot on the commission, while the one reserved for a North Pole appointment will converted into a borough seat that represents the North Pole area.
The changes to the 11-member commission were made by a resolution sponsored by Borough Bryce Ward.
Jim Williams, the chief of staff, noted Thursday that Fairbanks’ population, listed at 32,515 based on the 2022 census, entitles Fairbanks to 3.74 seats, while North Pole’s population of 2,243 allows it for a quarter of a seat on the commission.
The other seats are filled by members who are selected to represent the various geographical areas in the borough as best possible, per borough code.
In addition, he noted that North Pole’s seat on the planning commission has been vacant for five years due to a lack of applicants.
“This would allow the [North Pole] city council to appoint someone who isn’t just inside the North Pole city limits,” Williams said.
“It kind of expands into the Badger Road area, so someone who understands the North Pole interests could fill the seat.”
Applicants would go through the North Pole mayor and council, which would then submit recommendations to the borough mayor’s office. Ultimately, the borough mayor makes appointments and the Assembly confirms members.
“The city council will essentially decide who can represent the city of North Pole,” said Borough Attorney Jill Dolan. “Borough code requires us to be as geographically representative of the borough as possible, so this would be a true North Pole area seat.”
Dolan added that the Assembly on occasion takes up similar resolutions to ensure planning commission seats are properly apportioned to reflect the borough population.
Dolan added that a person in the Badger Road area could also apply for a non-specified borough seat directly through the borough mayor’s office.
North Pole Councilmember Anton Keller, who represented his city at Thursday’s Assembly meeting, said the city council supported the changes.
“We fully support this as we do need representation,” Keller said. “This commission is very labor and time intensive and that’s what the limitation has been for the city of North Pole to have a representative.”
Keller said if the boundaries are broadened, it could widen the pool of viable candidates.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson asked whether a North Pole city councilmember could fill the seat. Keller said it wasn’t a viable option at present.
Wilson also proposed making the selection based on residents who lived in the 99705 zip code.
“The more specific we make it, the better a chance they have representation they are looking for,” Wilson said. “If I were a guessing person, I’m sure the 99705 area population is getting pretty close to the city of Fairbanks numbers.”
Wilson added that because of North Pole’s continued growth, she wanted to ensure that its representation on the planning commission won’t be limited to a single seat in the future.
The Assembly made changes to two Fairbanks seat commission terms, adjusting one to end Dec. 31, 2024 and a second to end Dec. 31, 2024. The change was made to ensure both terms did not end on the same year.
