The Fairbanks North Star Borough Juanita Helms Administration Center.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly approved changes to the make-up of its planning commission in an unanimous vote Thursday night.

The changes will provide the city of Fairbanks with an additional spot on the commission, while the one reserved for a North Pole appointment will converted into a borough seat that represents the North Pole area.

