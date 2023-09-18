New tools were added to the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s kit to acquire or incentivize easements, even as some policies were streamlined after the Assembly unanimously approved an ordinance Thursday night.
The ordinance, co-sponsored by Mayor Bryce Ward, Assemblymembers Jimi Cash, Aaron Lojewski and Tammie Wilson, serves as a follow-up to the updated comprehensive recreation trails plan adopted in June. A separate resolution provides additional tools.
“This basically gives the borough a bunch of new tools to go out and repair legal issues with the trails that exist through voluntary means and cooperation,” Lojewski said. “This way we can continue to have legal access on the trail system in the borough.”
Kellen Spillman, the borough’s community planning director said most of the recommendations came from the borough platting board when it reviewed the trail plan.
The new trails plan, a two-year overhaul of the original 1985 version, provided updates to the system, identified potential new trails and refined definitions and types of trails.
It also sparked heavy debate among assemblymembers about public trails access versus private property rights. The trails plan eventually passed at the June meeting after Lojewski and Ward came up with an eleventh-hour compromise.
The ordinance will allow the mayor’s office to accept voluntary easement dedications provided by the property owner, rather than wait for the Assembly to approve such a dedication.
However, only Category A (significant state or federal importance) and Category B (borough-wide significant) trails would be eligible, and seven Category C trails identified in the ordinance.
A separate resolution now allows the administration would be able to negotiate with the property owner to acquire the easements in areas where public access was missing. Funding, when available, would come from the borough’s “Trail a Year” budget in the Capital Improvement Plan.
The borough does normally allocate resources to Category C trails, of significance in neighborhoods. Seven trails were downgraded to the category in the trails plan, with the caveat that they could be elevated at a later date and that borough resources could be spent acquiring easements.
Those trails include Smallwood Creek Loop, Far Mountain Traverse, Salcha River Trail, Pearl Creek Commuter Trail, Haines-Fairbanks Pipeline, Social Security Mine Trail and Ester Dome Trail.
A second revision can allow the borough to clear the easement — as funding allows — when trails are re-routed around a property instead of being solely the property owner’s responsibility.
The borough subdivision code that mandates trail easement dedications on existing trails at subdivision remains intact, though property owners have the choice to have the borough reroute the trail around the edge of a property.
A third revision allows the borough to waive a final $400 platting fee if a property owner voluntarily dedicates a trail easement during subdivision.
Assemblymember David Guttenberg opposed the plat fee waiver, saying it gave away too much, and attempted to have it deleted. He noted that property owners will already potentially benefit from having an easement purchased and having re-routed trails cleared at no cost to them.
“What we’re doing here is taking the cost (of the plat fee) away from the land developer and putting it on every other resident in the borough, whether they use the trail or not,” Guttenberg said. “We are subsidizing a developer, whether it’s three plots or a hundred.”
Guttenberg’s motion failed in a 2-7 vote, with only Guttenberg and Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher voting yes.
Borough Attorney Jill Dolan clarified the borough wasn’t compensating a land owner if easements they voluntarily surrender them at the time of subdivision.
“We would not be compensating them for the easement, just waiving the final platting fee,” Dolan said.
Wilson added the only way the borough would consider a platting fee waiver was if property owners hadn’t subdivided, dedicated an easement or moved a trail.
“They have not been compensated in any way, have come to split their property and have found that it would automatically cause a dedication of that easement,” Wilson said. “That is the time that $400 waiver would come into play.”