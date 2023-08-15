The Fairbanks North Star Borough will provide a local match to a $3.4 million project meant to improve access to the Chena Lake Recreation Area and pave Plack Road following a lengthy Assembly discussion Thursday night.
The Assembly voted 6-3 to approve the funding for the 2026 project, with Assemblymembers Tammie Wilson, Aaron Lojewski and Barbara Haney voting no.
The planned project, coordinated by Alaska Department of Transportation, would pave the remaining half mile of Plack Road near Badger Road, create a 36-spot parking lot at the western edge of the recreation area’s boundary and a series of asphalt multi-use paths, including a 3,500-foot path to the lake’s main beach.
“It will improve access by replacing an existing unofficial, inadequate hole in the fence entrance with an improved entrance site suitable for park or trail,” said Park Superintendent John Haas. He added the Defense Department-funded Salcha Badger Area Plan identified trail and recreation access as a key deficiency related to the growth area would see due to Eielson Air Force Base’s F-35 bed down.
The project has been on the books in one form or another since 2012, according to borough staff, but lacked the funding for development until federal carbon reduction funding was made available through the Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation Planning (FAST Planning). The borough project scored well on the nomination process, prompting it to be recommended for $3.1 million, with a $366,000 local match.
The segment of Plack Road to be paved runs through the Moose Meadows Service Area, which has 650 residents with most of its parcels built out, according to Paul Matter, the service area commission chair.
About 50 parcels have access to the road way, of which 20 might have driveway access.
Matter said he took a practical approach as the area getting a paved road, but only if DOT took ownership of it. With a $173,000 operating maintenance budget and 18 miles of gravel roadway, he said the service area might need a mill rate increase if DOT did not assume responsibility of an paved Plack Road.
“The commission supports Plack Road being paved if it is paved to a high quality level,” Matter said. “It scares me that we could get a road that has a $50,000 pothole repair bill on it.”
The slough on the last quarter-mile “has created a lot of problems over the past few years.”
He said the service area’s contractors lack the equipment to repair any significant damage to a paved road.
A handful of residents spoke up during the public hearing portion, asking the Assembly to either not approve the funding or delay a vote until more information became available.
North Pole resident Robert Cologie, who lives on Gordon Road near the proposed parking lot, objected on a number of reasons, including lack of public outreach and concerns over increased traffic.
“No reasonable public comment period was ever afforded and no attempt to contact affected property owners and families residing in those areas or the Plack Road community at large,” Cologie said.
Cologie called the project a rushed attempt to secure a large funding stream and a measure to alleviate some of the estimated 300,000 people that enter Chena Lake Recreation Area via its main gate at Laurance Road.
“The increased traffic density is inevitable for a residential corridor like this and it was not designed for that,” Cologie said.
Other concerns involved a potential increase in rowdy or unauthorized “pallet parties” and attempts to get off-road recreational vehicles into the park.
Rep. Mike Prax (R-North Pole) cautioned that the borough was heading down the same public noticing nightmare he said applied to the Manh Choh mine project’s proposed ore haul plan.
“My concern is that we will end up with the same result,” Prax said. “The public wasn’t aware of it in time and now we have a huge negative reaction to a good project.”
Prax said he doesn’t fault anyone, calling it a mixture of pressure to accept federal funding and an imperfect public noticing process at state and local levels.
However, Haas said the project will require significant public outreach on DOT’s part.
“There will be considerable opportunity for public engagement, direct owner contact and conversation on issues and concerns during its design,“ Haas said. He added the design and environmental process will take two years before construction takes place in 2026.
Jackson Fox, executive director of FAST Planning, said the public process would involve a number of alternative design options based on residents’ feedback.
Asked what happens if the borough would delay providing a match request, Fox said the $3.1 million in federal funding would be reassigned to another qualifying project on FAST Planning’s long-range planning project. The Chena Lake/Plack Road project would slip down a number of years.
Assemblymembers Tammie Wilson and Barbara Haney cited a lack of transparency, concerns the project could impact the residents and a chance DOT would not accept maintenance on the road.
“I love this project, I want to see it happen, but I’m not going to trample on people’s rights,” Haney said.
Wilson noted all the borough had to do “was call the road service area and ask them to have a meeting.”
“The borough had a chance to make the process go forward but again decided not to,” Wilson said.
Assemblymember Brett Rotermund said he originally voted for the project funding when the FAST Planning Policy Board was weighing what projects to fund. Rotermund said he viewed the project as a way to improve the remaining portion of a local road.
But he said the whole process contains “a great disconnect between the public and the government as a whole.”
“The process is completely backward, we need to look at this and we need to be more transparent,” Rotermund said.
Some Assemblymembers, including Savannah Fletcher and Kristan Kelly, said the project opens up new opportunities and resources for the borough as a whole.
Fletcher said by adding a dedicated parking lot and series of trails for the west end of Chena Lake, borough recreation staff would be able to better observe and maintain the area and cut down on any intolerant activities.
“This project is not finalized yet, it just opens the door to making a better resource for everyone,” Fletcher said.
Kelly said plans identify a lack of adequate access to Chena Lake as a necessity and said some objections “are a classic example of ‘Not in My Backyard.’”
“I think as a body, the Assembly needs to consider the good of the entire borough and having a quality road will bring a more quality person to the park,” Kelly said. “You will get a different client … and will be a more law-abiding, family-oriented person.”