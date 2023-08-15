The Fairbanks North Star Borough will provide a local match to a $3.4 million project meant to improve access to the Chena Lake Recreation Area and pave Plack Road following a lengthy Assembly discussion Thursday night.

The Assembly voted 6-3 to approve the funding for the 2026 project, with Assemblymembers Tammie Wilson, Aaron Lojewski and Barbara Haney voting no.

