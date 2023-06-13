The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly approved a $500,000 transfer Thursday night to address a long-running ice overflow issue on Gold Mine Trail.
Rural Services Director Michael Bredlie told the Assembly Finance Committee on June 1 that the issue has been occurring for the past four years.
“It’s gotten worse and this year a portion of the road was closed and traffic had to be re-routed,” Bredlie said.
Bredlie said it was caused by a natural groundwater seep from a side hill on a property. The borough sent a notice to take action to the property owner, but it came back due to an incorrect mailing address.
The borough eventually tracked down and met with the property owner, who had said he invested $50,000 to try to solve the issue. The cause of the groundwater seep was undetermined.
The project will require construction of a new drainage system to divert the water from the roadway. The project will be funded by the Wildview Service Area’s own money.
Road service area commissions typically must make requests to the borough administration and assembly through the Rural Services Department.
Bredlie said the service area declined to submit a grant application in fall 2022 to address the issue “because they thought the process would take too long.”
The project is expected to start in August, but one resident remains skeptical about the timeline.
At Thursday’s assembly meeting, a Wildview Service Area resident voiced some frustration with the drawn-out process.
Dominic Orr said the ice overflow on Gold Mine Trail has ranged from 300 feet long, eight feet deep that have resulted in $150,000 to citizens’ vehicles.
He added the process to address the issue has taken too long with “multiple visits to Rural Services, emails and phone calls asking for urgent help.”
“No help was available,” Orr said. He added Rural Services only responded after he performed a level traverse, or determining the levels between points on the road surface, and drafted a technical concept.
Orr said the hope was to have the project initiated in September 2022 but wasn’t launched until January. Discussions over money didn’t happen until June 1.
Assemblymember Barbara Haney asked what suggested recommendations might be made to the process.
“Rural Services needs to be behind the road service commissions, so that when they come to [Rural Services] with an issue, that they can guide through the process and not wait two years,” Orr said. “We need to have more competitive bidding [for projects].”
He noted that an asphalt paving bid came back at $90,000 for a quarter-mile stretch of road, and $400,000 for a full mile. He stressed that engineering review estimates also need to be more competitive.
“If our road service area commission was filled with non-engineers and non-construction workers, this project would never get done,” Orr said. “They would go to Rural Services, say we have a really bad problem and it would still be a head-scratcher.”
Orr said Wildview is part of “the 10% of service areas that can afford this type of project.”
Road service area budgets vary by size and the individual mill levy set by commissions. Some have a small budget that requires them to save up for major projects and be judicious with winter maintenance and snow plowing.
“We’re so desperate to do this that we are willing to spend the money,” Orr said. He said he added he wants to address cost overruns “to protect the next road commission.”
“When a big issue comes up, the question is what are they going to do, who’s behind them and are they going to bankrupt themselves in attempting to [address] the issue,” Orr said. “Right now, I would say no one is behind them and they are going to get bankrupt.”
When asked by Assemblymember Tammie Wilson why Orr was skeptical about it, he said that was due to the delay in talking about money.
“The lead time is three months just to get the pipeline,” Orr said. “I was hoping to order the pipeline in March to get it tractored up here and we haven’t ordered any of the pipeline or done any of the trenching because nothing has been done.”
He added the odds of getting a contractor “this far into construction season is pushing humorous.”
Orr noted when the road was completely iced over in 2021, he and others had to pull out a school bus, a water wagon truck and six pallets of car parts.
“This year we were able to maintain it to the same length but shallower depth and closed the road,” Orr said. “That took us 850 man hours to do, all donated time.”
He said he and three other volunteers all did the work “swinging pickaxes and chainsaws.”
“I appreciate all the condolences, but I don’t think we need to go back to 1910 placer mining by hand digging water trenches,” Orr said. “We have the money and the tax base … we can do better than this.”
Assembly members voiced frustration over a delay in what they saw as a safety issue.
“I’ve known school buses to get stuck up there with kids on it,” Wilson said. “To hear about that much manpower to be done on a road because they can’t get it done right, we definitely need to look at the system.”
Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher, who chairs the Assembly Road Service Area Commission, shared similar frustrations.
“I feel badly that our system is failing our road service areas, especially when they’ve done a good job of saving this money,” Fletcher said. “I will try to find a better solution through the ARSAC meetings and hopefully bring something to the assembly.”