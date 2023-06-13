Blocked

A barrier on Gold Mine Trail Feb. 28, 2023. 

 Hank Nuwer/News-Miner

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly approved a $500,000 transfer Thursday night to address a long-running ice overflow issue on Gold Mine Trail.

Rural Services Director Michael Bredlie told the Assembly Finance Committee on June 1 that the issue has been occurring for the past four years.

