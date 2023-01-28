Two Rivers Fire Department

Photo courtesy Kimberlee Fischer

Photo courtesy Kimberlee Fischer

Ella Fischer and Coraline Fischer stand next to a water tender donated by the Nenana Fire Department to the Two Rivers Volunteer Fire Department.

 Photo courtesy Kimberlee Fischer

Borough Assembly members, in a 3-4 failed motion, rejected a call to advance to a public hearing an ordinance by Assemblymember Jimi Cash calling for an election abolishing the fire service area.

The motion, made just after midnight Friday, was rejected by Assemblymembers Savannah Fletcher, David Guttenberg, Kelly Kristan and Mindy O’Neall. Assemblymembers Aaron Lojewski, Barbara Haney and Brett Rotermund supported the failed motion, while Cash was absent for a vote.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.