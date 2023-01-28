Borough Assembly members, in a 3-4 failed motion, rejected a call to advance to a public hearing an ordinance by Assemblymember Jimi Cash calling for an election abolishing the fire service area.
The motion, made just after midnight Friday, was rejected by Assemblymembers Savannah Fletcher, David Guttenberg, Kelly Kristan and Mindy O’Neall. Assemblymembers Aaron Lojewski, Barbara Haney and Brett Rotermund supported the failed motion, while Cash was absent for a vote.
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson was unable to vote after Lojewski ruled at a Jan. 12 meeting that she had a conflict of interest. Wilson’s daughter, an attorney, works for the law office representing a Two Rivers resident seeking to contest the election results, which were certified Dec. 16 following several contentious split votes.
“I think there is tremendous interest based on repeated crowds from Two Rivers in having a redo of the election,” Assemblymember Barbara Haney said when making the motion to advance.
Wilson lamented the failed advance during assemblymember comments at the end of the meeting.
“I’ve never known an assembly that didn’t let something go forward for discussion like they did tonight,” Wilson said.
Cash introduced the ordinance in January in response to complaints registered by Two Rivers residents and property owners. The group claimed misinformation about the type of a fire service, the level of taxes they would have to pay, and complaints that property owners who lived outside the proposed service area boundaries could not vote in a Nov. 15 absentee by-mail and in-person election.
Voters approved the fire service area, with 149 people voting “yes” and 92 people casting a “no” vote. Five ballots were deemed ineligible.
Establishing a fire service area came after a year of discussions following a string of arsons in Two Rivers and Pleasant Valley between May 11 and Aug. 23, 2021, that destroyed five businesses and five residences.
The arsonist, Jamison Gallion, awaits sentencing next week.
Two Rivers resident Don McKee told the assembly during citizens comments Thursday that he has been circulating a petition asking residents to abolish the service area. McKee and his wife, Virginia, lost residential properties and a workshop during the arson spree.
“In three days, we already have over 150 signatures,” McKee said. “On our first day, my wife and I collected six signatures from those who voted ‘yes’ in November.”
He added all he did “was tell the people the truth, how much it will cost in property tax increases and that EMS service is not on the table, that the borough is involved and the cost is much higher than a volunteer or subscription fire service.”
Borough code stipulates that a petition to dissolve a service area requires a simple majority of real property owners within the service area boundaries.
Wilson asked McKee if a fire service would have helped given all that happened in 2021.
“Not one bit,” McKee said. “We had 60 feet of gasoline laid right up next to $18,000 worth of lumber. He [Gallion] laid properly 3 to 5 gallons of gasoline against the lumber, lit a match and walked away.”
McKee filed a civil lawsuit in Superior Court on Dec. 27 contesting the election results on similar grounds. Registered voters can contest election results in court under Alaska law within 10 days of being certified.
Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle has yet to rule on the case, but borough attorneys Monday filed motions for an expedited consideration and to have the suit dismissed.
In another set of votes, the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly approved six commissioner appointments for the new Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Service Area and expanded the commission to seven seats.
The appointed commissioners include Mark Carey, Joni Scharfenberg, Candy Tripp, Arthur Duncan, Richard Ebersole and Chadwick Callaway.
The assembly also approved an amended resolution that expands the commission to seven seats from the initial five.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward made the appointments in order to stand up the fire service area and begin the process to determine the level of service and budget needs for the new fire service area.
“This commission will do the budget and they’ll make recommendations on inclusions in the fire contracts,” Borough Attorney Jill Dolan said.
Wilson supported the amended resolution, noting the enormous task the new commissioners have ahead of them if it remains intact.
“The more people you have involved in the community will help them to an agreement of what they want to see as a community,” Wilson said. “It’s been a long time since we established a new road service, and they have a lot of work that needs to get done.”
Guttenberg, among others, agreed.
“It’s going to be reflective of the amount of work they are going to be doing,” Guttenberg said.
Once the commission determines service needs and settles on a property mill, the borough will need to select a state-certified contractor to provide fire service.
Haney objected to appointing Mark Carey, citing he has conflict of interest because his son serves on the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Association, a nonprofit volunteer firefighter group.
“Mr. Carey is a great guy, has a lot of experience, and is imminently qualified,” Haney said. “But he will be in a position to shape the contract and contracts can be shaped to the scope of potential bidders.”
Dolan said there’s not necessarily a conflict with Carey serving on the board as a whole. If the nonprofit makes a bid for a contract, he might have a conflict in voting on that particular item.
“Just because we form a commission doesn’t mean they are going to contract with the Pleasant Valley Two Rivers Fire Association,” Dolan said. “There are other options.”
Guttenberg added there are provisions excluding contractors from commissioner deliberations.
“If you interfere with proceedings of the commission, you have been told you will be removed from competing,” Guttenberg said. “It’s a pretty strong incentive to stay away from the process.”