The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly advanced a controversial but scaled back draft Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) during a brief special meeting Thursday evening.
Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski called the special meeting specifically to advance the plan and its corresponding resolution to the June 8 regular assembly meeting, along with an ice overflow repair project for the Wildview Service Area.
The draft plan forwarded Thursday was a scaled back form that includes just the document’s fourth chapter, or action plan, which received the majority of committee edits and revisions from an Assembly Climate Action Committee. Four other chapters were relegated to appendices as backup or support information.
The plan itself includes recommendations, not specified requirements or a mandate to spend money.
The action chapter, regarded as the plan’s “meat and potatoes,” focuses on recommendations for borough buildings and energy efficiency, transportation improvement, land use development, education and workforce development.
Recommended actions and goals include continued monitoring of borough-owned buildings to lower energy costs, weatherization of older facilities and more energy efficient new construction and a push to diversify the borough’s vehicle fleet when making new purchases. It also encourages the development of renewable energy sources, a more robust transit plan and strategically capitalizing on existing natural gas infrastructure.
A handful of people spoke during public testimony, some opposing the plan because they believed it was overreaching, while others said it did too little because it had been gutted.
North Pole resident Rita Trometter called it government overreach despite any perceived good intent.
“It has its drawbacks in that it costs excessive amounts of money to implement and to run,” Trometter said. “Grant writers are very costly and our state is very good at placing lots of words on paper with ideas that go nowhere — the borough does not need to follow in their footsteps.”
Trometter said the plan appears to contains provisions that overstep its boundaries and spill into the jurisdiction of either the state or the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole.
North Pole resident Sally Duncan said all residents “have the responsibility for being good stewards of the Earth ... but we are not powerful enough to change our climate or environment in any way, shape or form.”
Duncan called provisions that recommend coordinating with local residents, businesses and nonborough institutions to pursue climate mitigation opportunities ridiculous and beyond the borough’s scope.
“It should not be a goal ... the borough does not have the authority to do so,” Duncan said. She added that when it comes to the plan’s recommendation to utilize grant opportunities, “we the people have given you the authority to hire a grant writer for that purpose.”
The CAAP was originally launched as a roadmap for the borough to chart climate change impacts over the next few decades. The assembly created the committee and hired engineering firm RESPEC to facilitate public outreach process, data and information gathering and providing a final draft report.
Lojewski replaced the original committee with new members in late October after he was selected as new presiding officer. The new committee was tasked with revising the plan to align more closely to what the borough could achieve within its scope of powers.
The decision created backlash from environmental groups and from Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall, the previous presiding officer. Several called for the old committee to be re-instated and for the action plan to be forwarded and adopted as originally completed through efforts by the committee and RESPEC, the contractor hired to compile and organize the report.
Chena Ridge resident Aurora Bowers said Thursday night the plan represents “the direction our community will take as we navigate an existential threat that is climate change.”
However, Bowers said the new climate action committee meddled with the plan’s original intent.
“As the farthest north urban center, it is so obvious we should be leading in addressing climate change,” Bowers said. “We’re already seeing effects in the Interior with rampant permafrost melting affecting foundations, increased windstorms ... and increasingly dangerous wildfires.”
Fairbanks resident Diane Preston said she was disappointed with how the plan was watered down and that it didn’t do enough to address climate issues facing the borough.
“There are all sorts of things happening and you [the assembly] are the body to tend to the things happening in the Fairbanks North Star Borough,” Preston said. “I would really expect this body to take some action that has some teeth in it and not just say we can’t do much.”
The assembly advanced the climate action plan and its resolution in an 8-1 vote to the June 8 meeting for consideration. O’Neall was the lone no vote.