The Fairbanks North Star Borough Juanita Helms Administration Center.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly advanced a controversial but scaled back draft Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP) during a brief special meeting Thursday evening.

Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski called the special meeting specifically to advance the plan and its corresponding resolution to the June 8 regular assembly meeting, along with an ice overflow repair project for the Wildview Service Area.

