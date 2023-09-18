The Fairbanks North Star Borough will relax its dangerous animal determination policies after the Assembly adopted an ordinance Thursday night in a 8-1 vote that will provide animal control officers more flexibility.
Under the change in the animal control code, a policy adopted a year ago will be rolled back. In its place, the new policy provides exceptions to the dangerous animal determination, adds a category for nuisance animals, the ability for owners to expunge their dog’s history after a year and widens the fine schedule.
Animal Control Officer Raeanne Ross said exceptions to a dangerous dog determination when one bites includes the animal’s age, handling by veterinary or groomer, if it is in pain or injured or if it was protecting itself, family or other people.
“For age, it’s mostly for younger dogs who are still learning bite inhibition,” Ross said. Injuries, she added, might include dogs “who were attacked by a moose or hit by a vehicle, you are trying to rescue the animal and the animal responds out of pain or injury.”
Ross said that policy adopted in September 2022 doubled the number of dog bite investigations to 300 over a year and doubled the number of dangerous dog determinations, which flooded the Animal Control Commission with appeals.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward noted the previous policy labeled any dog who broke skin as dangerous, regardless of age. This caused a number of initial appeals to be overturned by the Animal Commission, including many puppies and young dogs.
New nuisance definition extends to dogs whose aggressive behavior might cause a person to alter their activity, bite or cause non-serious injury to another pet, has repeatedly been on the loose or damaged property.
“We are hoping this designation would allow us to educate owners and assist the animal in making positive changes before the animal’s nuisance behavior becomes dangerous,” Ross said.
An initial designation can be appealed to the Animal Control Commission, who can choose to uphold or overturn the animal control officer’s decision.
If upheld, owners who show proof of no incidents after a year can apply to have the nuisance record expunged; a dangerous animal record can be expunged or conditions modified in the same time frame, but only if certain criteria are met.
Owners of nuisance animals who found themselves with repeated violations would be fined $100 on the first offense, $200 on the second and $300 for subsequent events. For dangerous animals, the fines are $200, $400 and $600. The citations would require payment or contestation through Alaska district court.
During public testimony, North Pole resident Rita Trometter said adopting a new policy would be pointless unless changes first started in the animal control division.
Trometter recounted an incident in which her family’s leashed dog was attacked by another resident’s two dogs that had gotten loose. She added she never received the requested vaccination verifications for the attacking dogs.
She alleged the animal control division only did a cursory drive-by, but had a past history of complaints about the animals.
“What good is more rules and penalties when current ordinances are not enforced?” Trometter said. “Currently there are rules for pet owners that are not being followed with no consequences from borough animal control to be compliant. The whole animal control department needs to be gutted from the top down for all personnel to be fulfilling their duties.”
Amendments
However, the ordinance sparked robust discussion among Assemblymembers and the administration after a draft substitute version was provided by Ward and Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher that cleaned up some language.
Fletcher said her substitute was built on recommendations from others, making clear that a dog owner is not responsible for injury of another animal if that animal jumps into a closed off yard. This includes another person’s yard where the dog has permission to be restrained.
A second amendment affords owners to submit a repeated request to expunge a dog’s record if the initial request was rejected by the animal control manager. Fletcher said the second change allows animal control to determine whether owners have met necessary conditions.
“It makes clear that a [nuisance determination] doesn’t automatically drop off and incentives an owner to take action,” Fletcher said. “We want to encourage behavioral change so we don’t have a dog who is a repeat offender.”
If a request or application to expunge the record is rejected, the owner can re-submit a request at a later date.
“It’s not just one bite at an apple and then you’re stuck with a nuisance or dangerous label for life,” Fletcher said. “Historically, there was never any opportunity to get rid of the dangerous label, that was a lifetime sentence. This gives a dog a chance.”
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson asked about owners who could not afford behavioral training for dangerous or nuisance pets.
“Some families might be able to take them to doggie school and other families barely have money to do that,” Wilson said. “Doesn’t this put families at a disadvantage … and now we are putting more on them to prove their dog has changed?”
Fletcher said conditions imposed by an animal control officer won’t change, but acknowledged barriers for access to behavioral training. She added the Animal Control Division has attempted to provide resources to low-income pet owners through partnerships with nonprofits.
Assemblymember Brett Rotermund said regardless of a new policy, nothing will change, even a wider range of fines.
“We’re not dealing with people with dog problems, we’re dealing with dogs with people problems,” Rotermund said. “We can’t fix dogs with this, fines don’t change dog behavior. Training, repeated consistently over time changes a dog’s behavior.”
Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall noted animal control work itself was a complicated process, adding the ordinance also corrects an inflexible policy adopted last year.
“Sometimes we do not get it right, and that’s okay so long as we come back to get it as right as we can,” O’Neall said.
Assemblymember Barbara Haney, the lone no vote on the ordinance, disagreed with any changes and questioned what happened to dogs with a nuisance or dangerous label during “a limbo period.”
“To be it just seems like a way to harass people and generate fees,” Haney said. “It’s just a label and fines … if you’re going to fine someone a hundred bucks, that’s money that could be spent toward mediation work.”
She added that just because dogs are off leashes or running loose doesn’t make them a nuisance, adding a dog in her neighborhood had saved her once from a moose.
“I could see Animal Control misusing this policy,” Haney said, adding she doesn’t have faith in the department.
Ward, the borough mayor, called the adoption a step in the right direction.
“It may not be a holistic approach as everyone had envisioned it to be, but our goal was to find a middle ground and provide some measures we could use to correct bad behavior, not necessarily from the pets, but the owners,” Ward said. “This provides some level of discretion for our staff to exercise reasonable judgment.”