Good dog!

Photo courtesy of Rick Rahoi

Jupiter, a 1-year-old terrier husky mastiff mix, visits the Fairbanks dog park.

 Photo courtesy of Rick Rahoi

The Fairbanks North Star Borough will relax its dangerous animal determination policies after the Assembly adopted an ordinance Thursday night in a 8-1 vote that will provide animal control officers more flexibility.

Under the change in the animal control code, a policy adopted a year ago will be rolled back. In its place, the new policy provides exceptions to the dangerous animal determination, adds a category for nuisance animals, the ability for owners to expunge their dog’s history after a year and widens the fine schedule.

