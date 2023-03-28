The Fairbanks North Star Borough adopted a formal resolution Thursday in support of a veteran’s cemetery in Interior Alaska.
The resolution, sponsored by Assemblymember Tammie Wilson, also calls for the release of $16 million in federal funding for the project.
Wilson noted Alaska only has two veteran cemeteries: one on Sitka and the other on Fort Richardson at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
“In order to access the closest one, we would have to go down to Fort Richardson and get on base — which is difficult to do — in order to utilize that cemetery and bury our veterans,” Wilson said. “We would not have that issue here.”
Gov. Mike Dunleavy included $1.1 million in funds in his Fiscal Year 2024 capital budget to match the additional $6 million in federal funds that would be earmarked for the project. According to the capital budget request, additional money has been allocated to the project, most of it from federal grants.
The project was originally budgeted at $8 million, but according to Dunleavy’s budget request, costs jumped to $16.1 million due to supply chain issues and inflation.
Federal funding comes from a U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs cemetery grants program, which assists states, territories and tribal governments establish, expand, improve, operate and maintain.
To date, the VA has awarded $992 million for 121 cemeteries.
The grant reimburses the state up to 100% of development costs but states are required to purchase the land. It also provides equipments and allotments for veteran interment.
Assemblymember David Guttenberg originally conceived the concept of an Interior Alaska cemetery while serving in the Alaska House of Representatives. He sponsored a bill in 2006 that died in committee. The legislature authorized an Interior veterans cemetery in 2009 and was signed into law by then-Gov. Sarah Palin.
“The VA’s goal was to get a cemetery within 100 miles of 90% of veterans in the country,” Guttenberg said. “They have funded this program to allow states to build veterans cemeteries with a certain set of criteria.”
“The Fairbanks one has been near the top of the list for a while,” Guttenberg said. “This is hallowed ground and that is incredibly important for veterans.”
However, Guttenberg said Dunleavy should take the initiative.
“He should just go ahead and build it, put in an appropriations and it would be reimbursed by the feds,” Guttenberg said. “Let’s build the thing, because these [veterans] have been waiting for a long time. They deserve this, to get hallowed ground.”
Assemblymember Barbara Haney voiced support for the resolution and recounted her own efforts to have her husband, a disabled military veteran, interred during the pandemic.
“I had the choice of working with the government in Anchorage to get a burial,” Haney said. “I simply picked up his remains and took them to St. Louis, where I got him interred at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.”
She added her husband’s preference would have been buried in the Interior if a veterans cemetery had been built.
“I kept hoping this might be a reality but it never became one,” Haney said.
Wilson said Thursday night that the cemetery project has had a long road. She noted the state started looking for property in 2010 to build the cemetery.
“Unfortunately we have a lot of water and permafrost issues,” Wilson said. The state initially purchased land in Fox, but found it was unsuitable due to issues such as peat moss. The land was sold off and its proceeds allocated to the cemetery fund.
Another site in Ester was discovered to be contaminated and would have cost hundreds of thousands in remediation efforts.
The state purchased land in Salcha in 2022 after the Alaska Veterans for Justice spearheaded an effort, Wilson said.
“It literally looks over the Alaska Range and takes your breath away,” Wilson said. “I can’t imagine a better way to honor our veterans in a perfect place than with this property.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.