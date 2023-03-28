Memorial Day

An American flag marks a veteran’s grave at the Clay Street Cemetery for Memorial Day weekend.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough adopted a formal resolution Thursday in support of a veteran’s cemetery in Interior Alaska.

The resolution, sponsored by Assemblymember Tammie Wilson, also calls for the release of $16 million in federal funding for the project.

