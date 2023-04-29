The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution Thursday night calling for action on dealing with decline in chum and king salmon on the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers.
Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski sponsored the resolution initially asking the borough to support legislation sponsored by Sen. Donny Olson (D-Golovin) and Sen. Scott Kawasaki (D-Fairbanks) that would close commercial fisheries in Area M (part of the Alaska Peninsula and Aleutian Island chain) for 20 days in June.
Lojewski cited the need for such because of continuous decline in salmon escapement numbers on both rivers, especially the Yukon. The lower numbers have caused Alaska Department of Fish and Game to close the rivers to subsistence and sports fishing in 2021, 2022 and again this year.
“The legislation would make it more likely to make more fish available for subsistence, personal use and sports use in the Yukon drainage,” Lojewski said.
Dozens of people and several organizations have asked the Alaska Board of Fisheries to take action, including backing a proposition that would achieve an Area M closure. They argued the number of salmon caught as bycatch in mixed fishing area have damaged the returning population. The proposed action would have reduced commercial fishing by 60%, but the idea was voted down in a 4-3 vote. The board instead introduced a 12% reduction as a remedy.
North Pole resident Virgil Umphenour, a member of the Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee, said closures are needed in Area M.
“That fishery, in the month of June, is harvesting all migrating stock,” Umphenour said during citizens comments at Thursday’s assembly meeting.
Umphenour is a chief author behind many state fishing policies, including the proposition voted down by the fisheries board. He noted as much as 25% of the salmon caught in Area M could enter the Yukon.
He said most king and chum salmon migrating into the area toward spawning streams are intercepted.
“All the fish in the Yukon-Kuskokwim have been on the decline and really bad for the past few years,” Umphenour said. “We can’t even go catch a fish in the entire Yukon drainage — either U.S. or Canada — to feed our children.”
Assemblymember Tammie Wilson asked how large an impact such a closure might have.
Lojewski said the matter is a loaded question and that the science was “less robust than most would like” to determine cause and effect. Scientists, he said, have said the population reaching the Yukon could range from 6% to 25%, and that bycatch alone isn’t the only cause for lower escapement numbers.
“Even if we can stop a small number of intercepts, it is very significant for the Yukon River drainage, for our fisheries and recreational opportunities, “ Lojewski said.
Assemblymembers largely agreed with the need to address the Yukon salmon crash.
Brett Rotermund and Savannah Fletcher each noted they saw similar scenarios play out in California over the years. When California, Oregon and Washington shut fisheries, commercial fisherman sailed north to Alaska waters.
Rotermund added if action isn’t taken, the problem would solve itself “because we will run out of fish and commercial fisheries will shut down.”
“It’s really sad and hate to see businesses get affected by this,” Rotermund said. “Some guys are going to lose their boats over this, but there has to be some sacrifice for the greater good here.”
Assemblymember David Guttenberg was more reluctant about the resolution, noting that Alaska’s fisheries are a diverse and controversial topic that can take an entire legislative session to tackle. He added it would be a disservice for the assembly to take a position on a complex issue with only an hour of discussion.
“It’s not as simple as people think it is,” Guttenberg said.
He added FNSB isn’t “a player in the fisheries,” unlike other boroughs or the Yukon River communities, noting that the bill is likely on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s back burner so far into the legislative session.
“If you somehow convinced the Judiciary Committee to schedule this, all hell would break lose,” Guttenberg said, with all sides weighing in.
He added the resolution should be tied to a cause rather than a specific bill if the assembly wants to offer a strengthened opinion.
Fletcher called for removing mention of specific legislation, while Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall recommended replacing the word “legislation” with “action.”
Wilson agreed, noting “it most likely doesn’t need legislation and can be done by the Board of Fisheries.”
Guttenberg, who voted for the overall legislation, expressed hope the matter will make it on the assembly’s next list of legislative priorities.