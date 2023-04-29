Yukon River

The Yukon River is shown. The FNSB Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution Thursday calling for action on the Yukon and Kuskokwim river salmon declines.

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution Thursday night calling for action on dealing with decline in chum and king salmon on the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers.

Assemblymember Aaron Lojewski sponsored the resolution initially asking the borough to support legislation sponsored by Sen. Donny Olson (D-Golovin) and Sen. Scott Kawasaki (D-Fairbanks) that would close commercial fisheries in Area M (part of the Alaska Peninsula and Aleutian Island chain) for 20 days in June.

