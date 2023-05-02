Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly members backed a resolution supporting economic development in downtown Fairbanks Thursday night.
The resolution, sponsored by Assemblymembers Savannah Fletcher and Aaron Lojewski, notes that the borough’s updated Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (or CEDS) calls for economic development in an area with a housing shortage, dated housing and a need for upgraded infrastructure.
The resolution is similar to one adopted by the Fairbanks City Council at its April 24 meeting. Both resolutions cite the Polaris Building’s eventual deconstruction in downtown Fairbanks as prime driver to prompt renewed development.
The resolution was meant to be a general show of support following a request by Robert Shields, a former borough mayoral candidate and environmental advocate.
Shields said economic development — done correctly — sets the tone for the future and referenced the panoramic image of Fairbanks hanging behind the assembly dais.
“I look at the maps and at the image behind you and wonder what we will be a hundred years from now,” Shields said.
He added that while he understands assemblies can’t afford to think that long-term into the future, “it’s important to have those types of visions to lift us up over the challenges we all deal with.”
Shields said he was glad to see Lojewski and Fletcher co-sponsor the resolution.
“They are arguably the youngest and both most conservative and progressive members of the community showing how we can bridge those divides,” Shields said. “What happens next is discussions on options, opportunities and constraints and … having options is the best for us.”
Shields said he established connections with investors, including a former Fairbanks City Council member, who can potentially secure interest in downtown.
“We were never just looking at the Polaris, we saw the Polaris as looking for love again and as an opportunity to look at how this community could thrive, how we could bridge the divide that is keeping us apart,” Shields said.
Supporting economic development
Assemblymembers Tammie Wilson and David Guttenberg questioned why the resolution, which lacks anything beyond broad support, was needed.
“We don’t think that anyone won’t do economic development without this resolution?” Wilson asked. “I’m just curious why this is before us. It’s great that the Polaris is coming down and I think economic development is great, but back to action … What do you think could be done because we did this resolution?”
Fletcher said the resolution responds to requests from the community “on what investors would want to see as a statement of support and desire to see those investments come to the community.”
Guttenberg also questioned the resolution.
“I don’t know the last time we didn’t support economic development in downtown Fairbanks,” Guttenberg said.
Assemblymember Mindy O’Neall challenged the perception of support, noting the assembly finance committee’s recent recommendation to cut the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation’s funding in the upcoming budget cycle.
The finance committee, in a 5-4 vote, effectively lowered the borough’s contribution from $300,000 to $275,000 and increased its match requirement by $25,000 from $50,000 to $75,000.
“We did not support economic development in our budget hearings,” O’Neall said.
While the amendment doesn’t lower the amount outright, the match increase requires FEDC to raise more money from private investors before it can access the $75,000.
“I hope this resolution actually means that we really do support and support it with adequate funding,” O’Neall said.
Wilson disagreed with the assessment, saying the budget decision “was to invite the community to be a participant in our economic development, which is also called for in this resolution.”
Assemblymember Barbara Haney gave her support given recent resolutions and reaction to the decision to haul gold ore mined from the Mahn Choh mine starting late next year. Manh Choh is a joint venture between Kinross Alaska, the majority owner and Contango Ore.
“I spoke with a City Council member about how happy he was with this resolution because he felt the recent Kinross discussion put a pall on investor perceptions of the region,” Haney said. “If a small resolution like this rethinks [economic development] in a more positive light, then I’ll go for it.”
The assembly was asked to consider a second resolution asking the borough and the cities of North Pole and Fairbanks to pool resources for joint economic development, such as applying for and accepting grants, support organizations in the borough and support related projects.
The assembly’s meeting auto-adjourned before completing discussion on the second resolution and was rescheduled for this week following public hearings and discussion on the upcoming budget.