Polaris Building

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

The city of Fairbanks hopes to see traction on tearing down the Polaris Building in the downtown core.

Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly members backed a resolution supporting economic development in downtown Fairbanks Thursday night.

The resolution, sponsored by Assemblymembers Savannah Fletcher and Aaron Lojewski, notes that the borough’s updated Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (or CEDS) calls for economic development in an area with a housing shortage, dated housing and a need for upgraded infrastructure.

