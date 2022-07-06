Assault charges against a Fairbanks police detective were dismissed June 20 after a Fairbanks judge granted a defense attorney’s motion, according to court documents.
Gerrit R. Butler, 37, was indicted Dec. 23, 2021, on two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree assault allegedly committed against his brother-in-law, Aaron Vogel, 31, in the early hours of July 5, 2021.
The Butler family, including Butler and his then-fiancée, Butler’s sister and her husband, and Vogel and his wife (who is also Butler’s sister), were at a Harding Lake cabin when the incident occurred.
Butler’s attorney, Bill Satterberg, filed a motion to dismiss indictment March 15, arguing that prosecutors “knowingly failed to present exculpatory evidence and mischaracterized potential or actual evidence during the presentation of the case.”
Exculpatory evidence is defined by the Alaska Bar as “evidence that would tend to negate guilt as to the charged offense.”
The 19-page case dismissal, written by Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Earl A. Peterson, states that the prosecution did not allow key witnesses, including Butler himself, to testify in front of the jury.
The judge found that “the State was grossly negligent in both its failure” to put two key witnesses to testify before the grand jury and “its mischaracterization of the evidence” regarding the case.
Key to the judge’s findings were two witnesses who could provide testimony that strongly rebutted Vogel’s account of the incident, the skewing and minimizing of Butler’s statements, and a heavy and one-sided emphasis on Vogel’s injuries from the incident.
Butler was accused of strangling and punching Vogel multiple times, fracturing Vogel’s orbital bone and breaking his teeth, among several other purported injuries. The incident allegedly occurred after Vogel reportedly pushed Butler’s sister, according to charging documents — something Vogel denied.
Charges were filed against both men, according to charging documents.
Vogel had told authorities that he consumed 10 to 12 shots of liquor and four or five beers. He was asked to leave or go to sleep but refused to before the fight started.
The judge wrote that the court reviewed transcripts and that, while state prosecutors asked the jury if they wanted to hear from the witnesses, “these questions from the prosecution were tainted with reminders of the extra time it would take to hear from these witnesses.”
Though unsure of how the grand jury received the time warnings, as a given, “these time warnings could dissuade a jury from hearing from additional witnesses,” something Peterson wrote was concerning.
“The grand jury may have been misled to forgo these witnesses, not only because of the time warnings, but also because of other mischaracterizations that happened prior in the grand jury proceedings,” states the dismissal order.
The judge, in his dismissal, wrote that a grand jury has the right to know if a defendant made statements to the police that might clear them of a charge in order “to determine whether other available evidence will explain away the charge.”
The judge noted that the “grand jury cannot be expected to call for evidence of which it is kept ignorant.”
The state prosecution “sufficiently, almost overwhelmingly, presented the evidence about injuries Vogel sustained,” including testimony from an Alaska State Trooper experienced in martial arts and wrestling, a skilled forensic nurse, and from Vogel himself about the alleged intensity of the fight and his months-long recovery time.
An emphasis was also placed on Butler’s martial arts training and experience.
The judge wrote that both witness testimonies and injury photographs detailed “the apparently grotesque and potentially lethal injuries Vogel suffered as a result of the assault,” something that, done at trial, would have drawn objection because “of the overly prejudicial effect” the quantity of evidence showed.
The judge also found “several concerning mischaracterizations” from both the prosecution and the troopers who testified about the level of force in the interaction between Vogel and Butler’s sister, which reportedly sparked the fight. The prosecution used the words “bump,” “push” and “shove” interchangeably, with “push” the most commonly used term. However, each word has a different level of force.
According to the dismissal order, Vogel in his testimony denied any interaction with the sister, while prosecution used the word “push” and a trooper confirmed with only an affirmative comment. This runs counter to what Butler and the two witnesses would have testified, which is that the sister was shoved against a cabin wall, Peterson wrote.
While the judge notes prosecution doesn’t have to put a defendant before the grand jury, the other two witnesses had testimony that was so contrary to Vogel’s that it should have been allowed as exculpatory evidence.
‘Mischaracterization’ of defendant’s statements
Peterson also found that both the prosecution’s questions and troopers’ testimony mischaracterized Butler’s statements and framed them “in a questionable light.”
Questions asked by the prosecutor to troopers either “minimized the defendant’s version of what happened” or implied “that whatever the defendant said was false or misleading,” Peterson wrote. Another trooper’s testimony “discredited Butler when he [the trooper] told the jury that Butler’s story did not match up with the type of injuries Vogel sustained,” Peterson wrote.
“The prosecutors severely undermined Butler’s credibility, changed his words, and then put on only one side of contradictory evidence,” Peterson wrote. “There was a mountain of evidence offered against Butler, but only a thimble of somewhat mịscharacterized exculpatory evidence offered in favor of Butler.”
The prosecution provided parameters for “defense of others” but provided biased surrounding evidence, Peterson wrote. The testimony “minimized the incident between Vogel and Butler’s sister while “possibly exaggerating the initial violent contact between Butler and Vogel.”
“The grand jury was not afforded the opportunity to hear from Butler, but they were provided a skewed version of his events from the State and the troopers,” Peterson wrote.