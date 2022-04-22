Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning wants feedback on which art concepts are best for its upcoming Asphalt Art project on four city street segments this summer.
Three artists and one artist group were selected for the project after an extensive outreach and call for artists. Each artist submitted different concepts. Final selections will be made following the public survey.
According to Jackson Fox, FAST Planning’s executive director, Mayor Jim Matherly’s office reviewed the final concepts before they were published for public input.
“I was really pleased to see the design concepts from different artists and I can’t wait to see which one is chosen for the final project,” Matherly said by email Thursday. “We’ve had several art projects completed in downtown Fairbanks over the years, and every time we add a new one, it makes Fairbanks a more inviting place for tourists and a more beautiful home for residents.”
The survey is online at www.fbxparticipaints.com/vote and will be open through May 5.
Artists’ concepts
Harrison Carpenter was awarded the north side of Fifth Avenue between Barnett and Cushman streets. Lauren Hatty’s work will adorn the south side of the same area.
Carpenter submitted two concepts, “Denali Rising” and “Summer in the City.” “Denali Rising” features a lengthy strip of cloudy mountain peaks set against a field of yellow, with a rainbow streaming it, a fish leaping from a paint brush-created stream and an animal scene featuring elephants. The “Summer in the City” features the same elephant herd scene, along with geese in flight and a wider mountain shot.
Hatty’s concepts, both titled “Nothing Gold Can Stay” after the Robert Frost poem, depicts either narrow ribbons or circle/semi-circle patterns, with the poem’s name in the center section.
Artist Somer Hahm will work on Lacey Street between 10th and 11th Street. She submitted three concepts called “Rainbow Wave,” “Patchwork Stars” and “Sunshine Quilt,” all of them patterned themes incorporating their titular namesake.
A team of artists will be assigned to Lacey Street between 11th and 12th streets. The team includes Bev Byington, Barbara Carlin and Heather Lambert.
The team’s three concepts include a vegetable-themed “Alaskan Grown Farmers Market,” the flower-themed “Our Floral Hello” and a more interactive “Let’s Take a Selfie.”
In its artist statement, the team said all three pay tribute to local efforts in one way or another.
The farmers market one, for example, was inspired in part “because it was right next to the Soup Kitchen Gardens and the farmers market is such a beautiful piece to our Fairbanks summer.”
Once the finalized project ends, FAST Planning intends to schedule the art installation in early June, weather permitting.
Asphalt Art project
The Asphalt Art initiative is a collaboration between FAST Planning, Tanana Valley Watershed Association, Festival Fairbanks, and the Downtown Association.
Grant money awarded by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Rasmuson Foundation in 2021 will pay for the project. The $25,000 grant pays for paint and materials and a modest artist stipend.
“The installations will be on-the-ground murals focused on artistically displaying roadway design alternatives to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists, revitalization and beautification of underutilized public space, and promote conversation and collaboration with the community,” FAST Planning’s project description states.
Fairbanks was one of 26 cities across the nation to receive the grant, and one of two in Alaska. The other was awarded to the city of Kodiak.