Ashley Carrick will return to Juneau in January for her seventh legislative session, this time as an Alaska House representative serving House District 35, which includes West Fairbanks, Ester and Chena Ridge/Chena Pump.
Carrick, 30, served for six legislative sessions, first as aide to Scott Kawasaki while he served in the House, and then as chief of staff to outgoing House District 35 Democrat Rep. Adam Wool.
Born and raised in Anchorage and a fourth-generation Alaskan, Carrick has strong familial ties to Fairbanks and the Interior.
“My grandmother grew up in Fairbanks, and my great-grandparents raised their family here,” Carrick said. “My mom grew up in Healy, so there are long-term roots in the Interior. “I came up here a lot as a kid for different events or to visit my grandparents.”
Carrick moved to Fairbanks in 2010 to study psychology at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“Making Fairbanks home for me was a very easy decision,” Carrick said. “I have always loved Interior Alaska, and when you come up as a freshman in the fall, it’s arguably the most beautiful time of the year.”
Carrick met her husband, Matthew, at UAF and they built their life together over the years, first in a dry cabin.
True to the Alaska spirit, Carrick noted her enjoyment of the outdoors, from hiking to climbing.
“I have 40 out of 50 state high points, trying to get to the highest point in every state,” Carrick said. “I’ve backpacked Chilkoot Pass in Skagway, the Kesugi Ridge [in Denali State Park] and that’s definitely something I’m passionate about.”
Art is another passion, with Carrick serving on the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival board of directors.
Over the past decade, Carrick has worked as a substitute teacher for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, a counselor, a program director for the American Lung Association, the Tanana Valley Watershed Association executive director and a psychology professor at the UAF Career and Technical College.
Carrick’s first foray into elected office was in 2016, when she ran unsuccessfully for the school district’s board of education.
“I knew I was interested in public policy and was just starting a master’s program in public health, so I wanted to work on a variety of different topics and merge my interests,” Carrick said.
When Kawasaki hired her as a legislative aide, she became hooked, enjoying working with constituents, speaking with Alaskans “and getting that broad brush stroke of all of the different issues while working in-depth on some things.”
Carrick, will be among three openly LGBQT representatives joining lawmakers in Juneau for the 33rd Legislature, including East Anchorage’s Andrew Gray, who is gay, and West Anchorage representative-elect Jennie Armstrong, who identifies as pansexual.
Carrick identifies as bisexual but never made it a key part of her campaign.
“I think we can have these identities and still be who we are as great candidates based on our policy goals we have,” Carrick said.
In her role as Wool’s chief of staff, Carrick spent five years crafting or moving pieces of legislation through various subcommittees and into law and learned about developing public policy while developing connections.
“My strongest passion has always been working for the long-term future of Alaska, which motivated me to stay in Alaska for school, my decision to work in the fields I did in the legislature staff,” Carrick said. “Being able to run seemed like a very good way to serve the community.”
Carrick’s top priorities once she’s sworn in include solving the state’s structural deficits and preserving the Permanent Fund dividend as a resource for future generations.
She said “kicking the budget down the road one year to next without solving any fiscal plans” needs to be addressed.
Dealing with the continued debate of the PFD every cycle would help, noting it “takes up a lot of the bandwidth” during the legislative budget process.
“We have two conflicting statutes on the books right now, so the legislature critically needs to find a resolution on that issue,” Carrick said. “It makes it hard to focus on other issues affecting the Interior in particular … we’ve stagnated on a lot of those issues while we’ve focused on what the dividend amount is going to be year to year.”
She said any budget deficit will need new sources of revenue generation, noting that “it’s not going to be solved by one thing alone, but by an all-in approach.”
Carrick has already selected her chief of staff, Stuart Relay, who currently works in the legislature, and will name other staff in the weeks leading up to the start of the legislative session.
“Especially for a new legislator, having good staff around you is really important,” Carrick said.
“We need to be all in … bring in all these consistent groups, industry groups, and budget proposals to somehow merge them into a sustainable system for the long term,” Carrick said.
Carrick also intends to focus her next two years on K-12 and university education.
“I want to see our educators really well supported and if you are able to support families and children, you are going to see the impacts economically,” Carrick said.
She’s also an advocate for sustained access to higher education and vocational programs.
“Ideally, if people are trained here in Alaska then they are going to stay here,” Carrick said.
She also intends to keep an open mind and be flexible on introduced legislation.
“You have to compromise, and something that staff tell each other a lot is not to be married to your legislation, don’t get so dead set on any policy position or bill that you can’t see the forest through the trees and move the issue forward,” Carrick said.
Carrick ran as a Democrat, but notes the importance of crossing partisan lines.
“It’s the only way we get anything done,” Carrick said. “Alaska is a very purple state and Fairbanks is a particularly purple area, and that means we have diversity, Republicans and Democrats.”
She added she ran not to represent just Democrats, (but instead) “ran knowing there would be people who chose not to vote for me, and that’s fine.”
“At the end of the day, you represent your conservative and liberal constituents, and hopefully represent more than just your district — you also help represent the region you work within,” Carrick said.
Carrick’s campaign slogan, “All in For Alaska” was chosen for more than a soundbite, she said, but as a matter of bringing everyone to the table.