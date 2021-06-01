Fairbanks drivers may have noticed an increase in gas prices at the pump over the past few days.
Alaska gas prices have risen by nearly 2 cents per gallon — 1.7 cents to be exact — over the past week, the gas price tracking website GasBuddy announced Tuesday. This is slightly higher than the national increase of 0.6 cents over the week. Oil and gas analysts connect rising gas prices to the summer driving season and to oil producers slowly catching up with the revived economy post-Covid.
The Alaska state average of $3.28 dollars per gallon is 9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.04 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy. The United States average as of Tuesday is $3.06 per gallon.
The average price of gas in the Fairbanks North Star Borough is $3.40 per gallon, about 10 cents higher than the state average. This is the most expensive gas has been all year — and much higher than last year’s highest average of $2.93 per gallon — but still well below the highest recorded average of $4.46 from 2008.
Analysts attribute higher prices to increased driving in the summer, particularly over the long Memorial Day weekend. The demand for gas is high as “Americans take to the roads amidst a continued economic recovery,” explained Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. Friday and Sunday both set post-pandemic gas consumption records.
According to Alaska oil and gas analyst Larry Persily, rising prices have several interconnected sources. One cause is an increase in crude oil prices, which are rising due to increased demand. This is typical for summer, as more people are driving and traveling.
But this year is unique in that the Covid-19 pandemic is also impacting gas prices; the economy is reopening and so more people are commuting and traveling. Moreover, during the pandemic, demand dropped significantly, which led the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut production.
Now, demand is increasing but production has not yet caught up. OPEC has said it will put more barrels into the market, but Persily pointed out that it is to their advantage as producers to keep production low so that demand (and thus price) remains high.
For this reason, Persily predicts that prices will either remain stable or increase over the remainder of the summer.
“Prices are not going to go down,” he said, “this will be the new norm for the next few months.”
The fall is too far off to predict, he said.
