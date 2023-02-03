Veteran beekeeper Dawn Cogan is set to start teaching her bee-related classes this weekend at Monroe Catholic School, 615 Monroe St.
Cogan and her husband, Don, keep colonies of bees on Gold Mine Hill, including overwintering the population.
Cogan has been beekeeping since 2005. It was their daughter’s health that prompted her to start.
“I got started because my daughter’s pollen allergies were so severe that I bought local honey at the Tanana Valley Farmers Market,” Cogan said.
Cogan said giving her daughter a few teaspoons a day for a year helped.
“I realized then we should get some bees, so I took a class with Steve Peterson and got more and more into it,” Cogan said.
Cogan’s first two hives were purchased from North Pole beekeeper Mike Baker, and over the years she’s built up a business.
The beekeeping workshop will focus on a wide range of activities, including the history behind the Cogan family’s decision to become beekeepers, history of honeybees, biology, the hive hierarchy, necessary equipment for Alaska beekeeping, building a hive in class and managing bee colonies in Fairbanks.
The Sunday portion involves learning about how to run a two-queen hive, how to prevent swarming, diseases, honey extraction, wintering the bee hives and other topics.
The workshop runs from 1-5:30 p.m. both days.
“In the classes, we have a lot of PowerPoints I put together that teach people how to see the eggs, what makes for a healthy or unhealthy hive, how to feed them and keep them warm and insulated,” Cogan said.
Cogan said she produces a number of goods from beeswax and honey.
She said wintering bees can be a challenge in the Interior, but it’s not impossible. The last few years, Cogan has been wintering her colonies along with James and Lisa Harlow.
The Harlows provide a section on overwintering bees in the Interior, a process that starts in August with preparing a shed or other enclosed space.
“There are some key variables to control before wintering,” Cogan said.
Bees are treated for mites before being housed in a completely enclosed and light-sealed place. This includes proper ventilation, insulation, temperature and humidity control.
By September, the bees are condensed to one box to increase chances of survival. They continue to be fed a sugar water mix, and a candy board is prepared for winter feeding.
Cogan said bees usually begin to start wintering in October, depending on the temperatures. Keeping the temperature in mind, she recommends leaving the bees out until mid-October to do “cleansing flights,” bowel cleansing prior to the winter through to April.
“The main problem with wintering is that they will hold their bowels for months when they are dormant,” Cogan said. “Their bowel muscles give away and most of them die in the spring right before they get out and forage.”
“The hives should be kept warm at around 40 degrees,” Cogan said.
Cogan now purchases her bees from Dale Lupton, a local supplier. Each colony can hold up to 15,000 bees in a four-pound box. A queen, she said, can lay up to a 2,000 eggs a day and have seven-year lifespans.
“By fall, if you’ve managed your hive, you can have a very successful population,” Cogan said.
Cogan’s main profession as an educator and principal of the IDEA Homeschool in Fairbanks lends itself to teaching the workshop.
Cogan began teaching family-oriented workshops in 2008.
“Out of all of this, I think teaching people to be self-sustainable and how to increase crop production and provide family and friends with local honey [is important],” Cogan said. “I just love to show families how they can learn biology and science and have it be a product that provides for them.”
She noted the benefits of working with honeybees, including garden pollination, honey production, candle making and organic vermiculite for composting and medicinal purposes.
“There are so many things about beekeeping,” Cogan said. “I find it quite miraculous when I think about all the things these bees can do.”
Cogan said the two-day workshop costs $180 per family, but includes activities for the entire family.
“There are hands-on activities for children, like dissecting flowers and dead bees and looking at them under microscopes,” Cogan said. “We are building a beehive in class and using the Beekeepers Calendar to work in teams and change out the equipment throughout the season.”
Door prizes will include miscellaneous beekeeping tools and a free four pound package of honeybees donated by Fairbanks beekeeper and honeybee supplier Dale Lupton.
For more information on the Cogan’s workshop and working with bees, make a beeline to sciencebasedart.blogspot.com.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.