Bees

Courtesy Dawn Cogan

Fairbanks beekeepers at work with a hive.

 Courtesy Dawn Cogan

Veteran beekeeper Dawn Cogan is set to start teaching her bee-related classes this weekend at Monroe Catholic School, 615 Monroe St.

Cogan and her husband, Don, keep colonies of bees on Gold Mine Hill, including overwintering the population.

