After days of rain and clouds, the skies in Fairbanks are expected to clear. But with clearer skies come colder temperatures; the low Tuesday night was predicted to be around 35 degrees, and Wednesday night is expected to be just slightly above freezing as well. With these cooler temperatures, Fairbanks gardeners should consider covering their cold sensitive plants, according to a statement from the National Weather Service.
According to meteorologist Jonathan Chriest, the low pressure system that has been sitting over Interior Alaska is expected to slide to the east. As the weather system moves elsewhere, it will be followed by clear skies and cold air.
Chriest said to expect a significant temperature drop, with lows in the low 30s overnight on both Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
“This is the first widespread 30s of the season,” he said. Temperatures during the day, however, are expected to warm up into the mid-50s.
Temperatures do not need to drop below 32 degrees for plants to be harmed. Plants can be damaged or killed by cold temperatures in two ways. The first is when the water inside the plant freezes (which usually requires temperatures well below freezing) and the second is by frost. Temperatures do not necessarily need to be below freezing for damage to occur; frost can happen at 36 to 37 degrees fahrenheit.
Following a few cold nights, temperatures are expected to moderate as more rain comes in at the end of the week. Currently, more rain is in the forecast for Thursday night and all day Friday, but the precipitation is projected to let up for the weekend and next Monday.
Chriest explained that the past few rainy days were caused by “a big deep Arctic low north of Utqiagvik,” which brought colder temperatures and moisture south to the Interior. On Tuesday, the 72 hour total for precipitation was 1.32 inches measured at the airport.