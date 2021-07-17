Jerry Cleworth, former Fairbanks mayor and councilman, has filed for election with hopes to return to the Fairbanks City Council, while Lance Roberts has filed for a comeback on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly.
North Pole City Councilman Thomas McGhee has filed to run for North Pole Mayor.
The local office filing periods opened on Thursday, and so far at least seven people have put in to run for an elected position at the city of Fairbanks, the city of North Pole or at the borough.
The municipalities are collecting applications from people interested in running for mayor, council, assembly, school board and the gas utility board of directors. The local elections are on Oct. 5.
Other early filers are June Rogers and Shoshana Kun, who are seeking reelection to the Fairbanks City Council.
Jeffrey Rentzel is again campaigning for the Board of Education, and Jack Wilbur has put in to be returned to the Interior Gas Utility Board of Directors.
The filing periods at the borough and the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole close on July 29.
A qualified candidate for a city or borough office must be a registered Alaska voter and have a year of residency, though school board seats have just a 30-day residency requirement. Financial disclosures must be made. The filing fee is $25. All local offices are nonpartisan.
Last year, 28 people filed to run for about a dozen elected offices.
Terms of local office are for three years, and almost all local leaders receive a monthly stipend.
