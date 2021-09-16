As the days get cooler and summer in Fairbanks comes to a close, the Alaska Department of Transportation is tying up loose ends on construction projects throughout the city. Construction season typically concludes around the end of October, giving DOT roughly a month and a half left to work. The majority of work is slated to be completed by the end of summer, with a few projects having components that will be finished next summer.
Third Street widening
Crews are currently working on the curb, gutter and sidewalks along Third Street. Roundabout construction at Eagle and Third Street will start later this week, and DOT expects to finish that work by the end of the season, according to DOT spokesperson Caitlin Frye.
The road between Old Steese and the Steese Highway is now open to two-way traffic again, and access is open from Third Street into Gavora Mall parking lot. However, Third Street between Eagle and Hamilton is expected to be closed in October, and 40 Mile Avenue is projected to open at the end of the month.
According to Frye, beginning today, Third Street between Steese and Eagle will be open one way, to only eastbound traffic. This is expected to continue through October.
Hamilton Avenue became a temporary one-way street on Wednesday, open to only southbound traffic. Farewell will be open to only eastbound traffic at the intersection. These changes will last through the weekend.
Chena Hot Springs Road rehabilitation
DOT crews continue to work on Chena Hot Springs Road, rehabilitating the road from the beginning to Mile 6. Currently, crews are tearing up old asphalt around the intersection of Nordale Road and Chena Hot Springs Road. Workers are also installing a culvert at Steele Creek, which is roughly Mile 4 of Chena Hot Springs Road.
University Avenue widening, rehabilitation and bridge replacement
The University Avenue Bridge is expected to open Oct. 31, Frye said. The contractor has placed the first of two layers of asphalt on the north side of the bridge. On the south side, crews are working on the concrete, such as the curb, gutter, sidewalk and median.
Wendell Avenue Bridge
The Wendell Avenue bridge is a bit behind schedule; Frye explained that the contractor is experiencing delays in getting important materials due to supply chain issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, “We are working through those delays to be sure we open the bridge as soon as possible,” Frye said. The department does not yet have an exact opening date but expects the Wendell Avenue Bridge to open around the same time as the University Avenue Bridge.
Rosie Creek Road improvements
According to Frye, crews are now working on the section from Becker Ridge to Chena Pump Road, as well as the Chena Pump and Rosie Creek Road intersection. The paving work is projected to be finished by the end of this week or early next week. After paving is complete, Frye said “residents should expect work along the shoulders as the contractor installs signs and new mailboxes, and finishes ditching and erosion protection.”