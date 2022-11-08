Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs has set goals for the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center: Build it back up and add more positions.

The dispatch center, which handles calls for 20 agencies in the Interior, has been running on a skeleton crew for months now, resulting in overtime, stress and an ongoing wave of resignations and departures.

