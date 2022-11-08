Fairbanks Mayor David Pruhs has set goals for the Fairbanks Emergency Communications Center: Build it back up and add more positions.
The dispatch center, which handles calls for 20 agencies in the Interior, has been running on a skeleton crew for months now, resulting in overtime, stress and an ongoing wave of resignations and departures.
“From being in the building, I’ve never seen so many people do so much work while being so stressed and backed up,” Pruhs said. “Every week, someone else is gone.”
Pruhs proposed increasing the dispatch center budget by 30% to $3.4 million in 2023, up from $2.5 million budgeted for 2022.
Chief of Staff Michael Sanders said the city has done everything it can to address the situation.
“On paper, it looks like we’re doing great,” Sanders said. “But this is the one department we have in crisis mode right now.”
The dispatch center’s standard staffing strategy calls for four dispatchers per shift on the floor. However, the center only has five dispatchers and will lose another one by the end of the month.
“We’ve thrown the kitchen sink at this,” Sanders said.
While there are 10 people in various stages of training, the standard cycle takes nine months.
“It’s great that we have so many people who want to work here,” Sanders said. “We have streamlined the training process as safely as we can.”
Sanders said another frustration involves the city having to wait for a resignation before it can hire a new trainee.
Pruhs’ budget proposes adding nine positions to the department, something Sanders said will help in the long run.
“We need to give them a surge of people so that we aren’t in this current situation,” Sanders said. “We need to fix this.”
Dispatch Manager Kristi Merideth, a 20-year veteran, said the dispatch center goes through the same rate of attrition every five or six years. The past two years have been the longest due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has impacted outside training.
“I’ve seen it many, many times and a lot of the people in the room are tired and need some help,” Merideth said. “In order to have just two seconds of downtime, they have to plan when they have to go to the restroom or they have to eat their meal at their desks because they still have to answer the phones or radios.”
The dispatch center was budgeted for 21.5 employees, 17 of which are dispatcher positions. Dispatch center staff has clocked over 7,900 hours of overtime so far this year.
Merideth said some staff have been dropped out of training for a few months to help alleviate staffing issues before resuming. However, it’s pushed their training completion out as much as a year or longer.
She added herself and others certified to teach are spread thin. Another hurdle is that, while the dispatch center receives plenty of applications, many applicants drop out during the background and interview process.
Training itself is rigorous because the dispatchers need to learn the protocols and procedures for each department.
“Fairbanks Police Department is completely different from North Pole Police Department, including the call volume and learning how they respond to calls,” Merideth said.
She said it takes about six weeks for people to become comfortable answering the phones on their own. And knowing the protocols alone doesn’t teach a dispatcher to think outside the box.
“I received my first baby delivery from someone on the side of the road at 40 below, and that’s not covered in protocols,” Merideth said.
Merideth proposed using the extra positions to set up a tiered staffing situation — have some call-takers who only want to coordinate radio traffic, some who answer 911 calls and fully qualified dispatchers.
Another goal would be to set up a training room outside the dispatch center to alleviate the stress of new trainees.
The dispatch center plans to upgrade its automatic dispatch system, a process that will take 18 months and requires integrating all the agencies it dispatches for, Merideth said. She added it is impractical to drop some of the agencies it dispatches for on the premise of an easier workflow.
“When Fairbanks Fire’s staffing is low, they can’t go to any fires by themselves, we’d make phone calls for automatic dispatch from other agencies,” Merideth said.
Councilmember John Ringstad said the dispatch center is a dedicated training program to address both the retention process and a revolving door of trainees and employees.
Angela Foster-Snow, the city’s human resources department, said every department has a risk of losing a new hire during the training process but agreed that training could be revamped.
Pruhs called the dispatch center’s budget the “only to-be-determined” department budget that will require ongoing conversations.