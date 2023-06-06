Climate summit

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Residents break into groups Saturday at a climate summit at the Fairbanks North Star Borough administration building.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will decide on whether to approve a climate action and adaptation plan (CAAP) Thursday night.

The Assembly commissioned the plan just two years ago when it formed the Climate Action Committee and hired RESPEC to conduct outreach, information and goals to address climate change concerns within the borough.

