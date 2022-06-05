Paint officially hit the asphalt as a small army of volunteers rolled up their sleeves and launched into a major public art installation on Lacey Street and Fifth Avenue Saturday.
Three artists and a group of four each took a section to decorate murals selected by popular design. Each artist submitted three final designs to a committee that includes Fairbanks Area Surface Transportation (FAST) Planning, Tanana Valley Watershed Association, Downtown Association and Festival Fairbanks.
A $25,000 grant from the Bloomberg Philanthropies and Rasmuson Foundation is funding the project.
Fairbanks artist Somer Hamh, whose art installation will decorate Lacey Street between 10th and 11th avenues, said “it’s definitely the biggest painting I’ve ever made” and around 4,200 square feet.
“The title of the work is ‘Patchwork Stars,’ and this ties into my project called the Far North Quilt Trail,” Hahm said. “It’s a community-wide endeavor of creative quilt blocks and the quilt trail is a new American folk art that utilizes bold, bright designs to highlight architecture, honor familiar heritage and create community.”
Hahm called the Asphalt Art concept “a great way to transform the streetscapes of Fairbanks and introduce the idea of these streets becoming green passageways.”
“I, for one, would love to see more areas of downtown that are utilized by pedestrian or bicycle traffic and have a more parklike look to them,” Hahm said.
Over on Fifth Avenue between Barnette and Cushman streets, two parties took the south and north sides respectively.
Artist Harrison Carpenter’s work, assisted by several volunteers, was busy applying bold splashes of reds, greens and yellows for his design “Denali Rising,” which includes concepts the top of Deanil with a rainbow, a fish swimming in a multi-colored river created by a paintbrush, and a herd of mammoths roaming the plains.
“This is just like a dream,” Carpenter said. “Because it was such a large space, the planning process was grueling to draw it out and grid it.”
He said thanks to volunteers who showed up to help and “seeing the colors come together, I’m blown away by how much fun this is and how good it looks.”
In a provided statement, Carpenter said his reason for the concept “Denali Rising,” he wanted to create a sense of adventure that awaits.
“The vision of Denali, the salmon riding a wave of paint from a brush and the family of mammoths on the move to a better place all represent a journey, whether it be climbing a mountain, migrating many miles or attempting to paint a large piece of ground which I have yet to do,” Carpenter wrote.
Jewelz Barker, with the Tanana Valley Watershed Association, said the paint used is designed specifically for asphalt, similar to what is used for road striping.
“It’s gone down amazing,” Barker said. Barker said volunteers began work early Friday morning setting up traffic road blocks and started prep work, including drawing the mural outlines.
Barker said selecting the art could have gone one of two directions: select a more routine art scene depicting what a street could look like.
Instead, the selection committee went with “open art” and opened the submission process to artists.
“I think it’s going to look amazing once it’s all finished,” Barker said. “Everything was by popular vote … the community picked the final designs.”
Jackson Fox, executive director for FAST Planning said the paint on the streets is soybean based to ensure it doesn’t pollute the local watershed if it flakes off and enters the storm drains.
“We want to be as environmentally friendly as possible, because we’re using a lot of paint,” Fox said.
Street improvements
Lacey Street and Fifth Avenue were selected because they are on the city’s list of street improvements. Both see a low amount of daily vehicle traffic — between 600 and 700 vehicles per day — as compared to Cushman Street, which can average between 8,000 and 10,000 vehicles per day.
The goal, Fox said, is to give residents a sense of what the streets would look like or if they had alternative uses.