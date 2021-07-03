Alaska law enforcement agencies are looking for an arsonist in Two Rivers.
Several fires, once all deemed mysterious in their origins, are now being called purposefully set, with Alaska State Troopers, the Alaska Fire Marshal's office, and the FBI working together to find the serial burner. And in a twist reminiscent of a Hollywood plot, the arsonist has sent letters to victims of the fires, taking credit for the work.
Fires now being called arson include a house fire on May 11 at Mile 19 Chena Hot Springs Road; the Pleasant Valley Free Thrift Store fire on May 15; the Two Rivers Community Association building fire on June 19; and at least three house fires in the past two days. A Nixle alert Saturday morning included a grainy image of a man sought for questioning, but troopers canceled that Nixle Saturday evening after he was ruled not a suspect following questioning. Now, law enforcement agencies are left with few answers and are asking the public for help.
"We have a strategic partnership with the Alaska State Troopers and the Two Rivers community here," Fairbanks trooper Capt. Eric Spitzer said Saturday. "We have great communication, and we need to have that same kind of communication with others. Someone knows who's doing this."
Letters provoke questions
Spitzer confirmed law enforcement agencies have letters from a person or persons claiming to be responsible for the fires. Spitzer declined to go into detail about what the letters contained, only that the writer of the letters sent them to several house fire victims, and the victims turned the letters over to troopers.
"It came to our attention that there was some communication from a person claiming to be responsible for arson in the area," Spitzer said. “The persons claiming to take responsibly for the fires in this area are taking responsibility by being in touch with the victims. The victims notified us and gave us the letter.”
He did say the letters relay specific goals the arsonist is trying to achieve but would not elaborate on what those were due to the ongoing investigation.
"We have been paying attention, and we're not minimizing this," Spitzer said.
Now, the agencies are encouraging the public to share any information about suspicious sightings or incidences in Two Rivers. Callers can relay tips and messages to 907-451-5100.
"The Alaska State Troopers, along with the state fire marshal and the FBI, are going to work aggressively on this investigation until it's resolved," Spitzer said.
Chloe Martin, public affairs officer with the FBI's Anchorage field office, said her agency did not have a statement at this time and directed inquiries to troopers, confirming it is an active arson investigation.
Two Rivers reacts
On the Two Rivers community Facebook page, numerous posts over the past 48 hours detail the worry in the neighborhood. Friends posted about checking on friends and families in need, and several Go Fund Me accounts have been shared seeking donations for house fire victims. Those accounts can be found via the Two Rivers-Pleasant Valley Community Facebook page.
"What the hell is going on out there," Bill Wallis wrote in a post, "you folks need to figure out who this is."
"I am speechless. Why is this happening?," Linda Niemann wrote.
Brian McManus posted, "I just can’t find the words to use! I am sick to my stomach thinking about it ... ."
Spitzer, the trooper captain, echoed a similar sentiment to McManus.
"It has me upset," the trooper said. "To do this to a community ... that's a special kind of evil right there, a special kind of darkness."
What you can do
Spitzer likened the coming days to thinking in counter-terrorism terms: Be alert, be aware, and if you see something, say something.
"Be aware of strangers in neighborhoods," he said. "It goes with counter-terrorism. If you see something, say something. We can't do anything if we don't know about it."
His advice for the community is to get involved, get together, and form a community or neighborhood watch group. He also recommended that home owners mount multiple game trail cameras on properties, especially since the area is outside of fire service districts and if your home does not have a security system.
"The Alaska State Troopers are happy to assist in forming these neighborhood watches," he said.
Spitzer re-emphasized the investigation is a multi-agency endeavor with the fire marshal's office and the FBI and that any tips or information should be relayed to authorities. Tipsters may even do so anonymously.
The numbers to reach state troopers with information about the fires is 907-451-5100.
Contact Managing Editor Gary Black at 907-459-7504.