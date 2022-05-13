The U.S. Army’s top unfunded priority item is a $99 million gym annex for Fort Wainwright, something the Senate Appropriations Committee addressed at a hearing Tuesday in Washington, D.C.
Senators, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski, asked why a gym was at the top of the unfunded priorities list, especially when suicide rates among soldiers were at an all-time high. Murkowski added she would go to bat for the item when it came to a vote.
Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth and Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville defended the decision, noting it was instrumental to mental health.
“Our troops’ presence in Alaska is important for national safety but at the same time it’s a challenging climate for our troops up there,” McConville said. “We want to give them the ability to work out and have a physical fitness center that allows them to participate in activities regardless of the weather.”
The facility is described as an annex to the current Physical Fitness Center. The idea is to include an indoor elevated four-lane 200 meter running track, a multipurpose field, cardio and weight training facilities, locker rooms, control desk, lobby, laundry and elevator.
McConville said he spoke with Fort Wainwright’s leadership and was told it was a top priority to help address soldiers’ mental wellbeing.
“We have to do something because we have a challenge on behavioral health [in the Alaska Interior],” the general said. “When we talked with commanders, they said that (the gym) is what is needed.”
He added the $99 million price tag is “just because of where it’s at” and because of rising construction costs.
Murkowski recognized the need, adding “it’s for much of the year, it’s not safe to be training when it’s 40 below” and the lack of activities for soldiers to do in Alaska.
Alaska military installations are trying to combat suicide rates the best they can as the issue has been in the national spotlight. In 2021, 11 soldiers died by suicide and another six deaths are still under investigation.
According to the unfunded priorities list, the current Fort Wainwright facility carries an operational risk as it “impairs mission readiness and the quality of life among soldiers, dependents and civilian workers” due to overcrowding during the winter months.
“Physical fitness opportunities will continue to be limited because of unsafe outdoor conditions for running, walking or other recreational pursuits during the winter months,” the list states. “The continuation of the situation also adversely impacts the quality of life and morale of the entire Fort Wainwright community by limiting opportunities for recreational pursuits and community bonding.”